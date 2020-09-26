52 Weeks Later, Sean Chambers Will Be Back Behind Center, Taking Snaps

Sean Chambers breathed a sign of relief this week when the Mountain West reversed it's early August announcement that the football season was cancelled, and set Oct. 24 as the date for the conference football teams to embark on an eight-game schedule.

"My emotions, personally?" he said of the go-ahead to play. "It was about time."

And then he smiled -- again.

It hasn't been the most enjoyable of times for Chambers.

A redshirt freshman who had the starting job at quarterback when the 2019 season opened, Chambers spent the final five games of Wyoming's football season last year on the sidelines, using crutches and watching.

He suffered cartilage damage in his left knee on a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of the Cowboys 31-3 victory over New Mexico on Oct. 26 last year, Chambers wasn't even cleared to start working out until May, after spring practice ended.

He returned to Laramie to begin workouts in early summer, in the midst of the lockdown because of COVID-19. Chambers was focused on being ready for the start of football season, and getting rid of the way injuries cost him the chance to finish off each of the last two seasons.

And then he got blindsided in early August. The presidents of the Mountain West schools announced the football season was cancelled.

"That was a tough moment, one of the worst moments in my life," he said. "Coach called me in and said the (MW) presidents were meeting and it didn't look good for our season."

Shortly thereafter word came down that the MW Presidents voted to cancer fall sports.

"I came back during the quarantine (early in the summer)," said Chambers. "Nobody was in Laramie, and I had a goal to get healthy. I achieved that goal and then the season was stripped away from me. I felt like I did all that work for nothing. Now the season's back, and I didn't do it for nothing."

It's a long way from that day in August when the cancellation was made official.

"Coach told us in the Indoor Practice Facility (of the August decision to cancel the season), and you could hear a pin drop," he said. "We overcame that. We responded well. I think we will be ready to go on Nov. 24."

Here's the punch-line to all that. The Cowboys are scheduled to return to the football for a game 364 days after Chambers suffered the knee injury on that same weekend a year ago.

It's time to get the players back on the field, coach Craig Bohl said.

"A couple broad-based statements that I can back up by being on the American Coaches Association Board of Trustee, and also on the NCAA Football Oversight Committee," Bohl said. "Thus far, in all the college football games that have been played, there is not been one documented case of transferring COVID through football related activities, whether that be a game, weight lifting or practice."

Bohl said "it was very difficult" when the MW announced there would be no football in the fall.

"We started to banter around playing in the spring," he said. "There was some merit to it, but a lot of drawbacks. The student athletes were not crazy about it."

Now, linebacker Chad Muma said, the players carry a major responsibility of continued self-patrolling.

"There is only so much the coaches and the strength staff and athletic trainers can do when we are at the facility," said Muma. "The biggest issue is helping and policing our team outside of football and outside of our workouts, insuring our own groups of housemates or our own position groups are doing the right things for the team right now."

It is an approach that has kept the Cowboys above the fray so far.

It is an approach that becomes even more significant in light of the fact in four weeks they have been given the go ahead to get back on the field in competitive games.