Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming -- It's a Cowboy Backer

Tracy Ringolsby

A message from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming

Since 1945, we have offered top quality healthcare coverage to residents and businesses in Wyoming. We will continue to offer a wide selection of insurance plans through the federal health insurance marketplace and directly through our local offices across the state in 2020 and beyond. We take pride in the fact that our company has been strong, stable and financially secure for the last 75 years.

Our mission is the same today as it was when we started: to help ensure that you and your family can get and pay for the healthcare you may need. That commitment to you is as strong as our Wyoming roots are deep.

bcbs
Click the logo to visit the web site

Blue Cross Blue Shield makes donation to support the Wyoming Hunger Initiative

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is teaming up with the Wyoming Hunger Initiative to make sure Wyoming families don’t go hungry during this unprecedented time. Started by First Lady Jennie Gordon, the goal of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative is to end childhood hunger in Wyoming. The gift of $100,000 from BCBSWY will support local anti-hunger programs throughout the state.

"I am overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of Blue Cross Blue Shield during these unprecedented times. This type of support for food insecure families is life changing. I am proud to partner with an organization that believes in a sustainable approach to solving food insecurity" said First Lady Jennie Gordon.

“This is an issue that is near and dear to our hearts, because it’s hard to stay healthy if you’re hungry. Now, with so many of our Wyoming neighbors struggling to make ends meet, this is one more way we can help,” said Diane Gore, president and CEO of BCBSWY.

Promoting the health and well-being of Wyoming citizens has been central to the purpose of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming for the past 75 years. That’s why, during this public health crisis, BCBSWY knows that it’s incumbent upon the companies rooted in Wyoming, alongside the Wyoming people, to come together and help one another.

“What makes Wyoming a great place to live is our ability to come together – to share hope for our future, strength during this time, gratitude for those serving on the front lines and help provide for those in need. Our small state depends on all of us coming together to make sure everyone can get what they need, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming is committed to do all we can to assist in those efforts” Gore said.

Wyoming Cowboys Forward Tyler Morman Transfers to Mississippi Southern

Tyler Morman fourth of the six Wyoming basketball transfers to find a new school

Tracy Ringolsby

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on College Football's Timeline

John Garcia Jr., joins Jim Mora Jr., in a discussion on the state of college football

Tracy Ringolsby

A look at Wyoming Basketball Offers for Class of 2021

Cowboys have seven known offers, in early stages without being allowed to meet face-to-face

Tracy Ringolsby

Looking Ahead: Wyoming Basketball Opens 2021 Recruiting with Offer to Julian Hammond III

Grandfather of Wyoming basketball recruit Julian Hammond III was a member of original Denver Rockets of ABA, which became Nuggets

Tracy Ringolsby

San Diego State Complaint about Full Home-and-Home MW Hoops Schedule Does Not Compute

Aztecs claim need open games for stronger non-conference schedule that despite extra dates last season included Texas Southern, Tennesse State and San Diego Christian

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Fills Out 2021 Football Schedule -- Trip to Connecticut Replaces Clemson

Clemson helped arrange $1 million payday to replace Wyoming on its 2021 schedule with Georgia

Tracy Ringolsby

Horace Grant Calls out Michael Jordan for Accusing Grant of Leaking Information to Writer

Credibility of Jordan's Last Dance questioned by former teammates

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Golfer Coe-Kirkham Earns Academic All-District Honors

Sheridan native Coe-Kirkham carries a 4.0 GPA in engineering at Wyoming.

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Wyoming Football Coach Pat Dye Battling Kidney Issues and COVID-19

Dye led Wyoming to one of four winning reasons in a 17-year stretch

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Bulls Take Exception to Portrayal of Pippen In The Last Dance

Betoline.com round table came to Pippen's defense after Jordan's Last Dance was aired

Tracy Ringolsby