Cowboy Tough Not Just a Slogan; It's a Way of Life for Wyoming Football

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming football team not only talks about being "Cowboy Tough," the players and coaches live it.

"The big thing is when (athletic director) Tom Burman and I first met he stated plainly he wanted to play `Cowboy Tough Football," said football coach Craig Bohl. "A Cowboy Tough guy has to be a player who comes here because they buy into what the University of Wyoming is really about.

"You hear about culture in a locker room, and that's starting to permeate through our locker room. Guys we attract and recruit buy into it.

"I think it is our ace in the hole," said Bohl. "I feel for us to be successful and ultimately win the conference and continue to be one of the premium teams we have to be Cowboy Tough."

It's a mantra had led to the Cowboys landing eight 3-Star recruits out of the 18 players they signed to Letters of Intent on Wednesday, and five 2-Star recruits.

That, said Bohl, was more of an occurrence than a plan.

"We have not lost sight of (the necessary mentality)," said Bohl. Sometimes guys look track of who they are. Some coaches take their eye off the ball and forget, `Let's dance with who brung us.' They start trying to recruit the hot shot recruits and get prima dona guys

"What we do not do is veer off our profile. I gave marching orders to our staff, `Let's not forget who we are, the kind of guy we are looking for."

That, however, doesn't mean the Cowboys don't look to continually improve their talent base, and in this, the seventh recruiting class of the Bohl era, that is evident.

"This is the best class we have had since I have been the coach," said Bohl.

The list includes four offensive lineman, and five defensive linemen.

"We needed to fortify our offensive line," said Bohl. "You saw the injuries we have had."

There were games last year in which the Cowboys two-deep on the offensive line did not have a junior or a senior. The roster for the 2020 season will include only three seniors among the offensive linemen -- Alonzo Velazquez, Logan Harris and Gavin Rush.

"It's about building depth for the grind of a season," he said.

It's about keeping a focus on what has to be done for the Cowboys to get better, and Bohl can feel the team moving in that direction.