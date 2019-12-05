Cowboys Forget Their Foundation, They Were Defenseless Against Air Force

LARAMIE -- Wyoming scored a season-high 77 points on Wednesday night against Air Force.

So what. What did it get them? Nothing in the win column.

A team that has made no secrets that defense is the key to any success it is going to have responded to scoring a season-high by allowing a season-high 86 points, suffering an 86-77 loss to the Falcons.

And nobody understood that better than coach Allen Edwards and the Cowboy players.

"We all talk `defense, defense,'" said Hunter Maldanado. "We didn't do the job (Wednesday). ... Out of position, not being on edge, being late to react to everything. This is the second game we have not done what we are supposed to do defensive in a win."

Now, it's not like playing defense ensures victory. The Cowboys are 3-6, but if they had played defense in those two games (Wednesday and a Nov. 16 83-63 loss to Oregon State), they might not have been 5-4, but they would at least be 4-5 with a win over Air Force.

But they didn't.

Not even with that season-high point total built off having four players in double figures for the first time this season -- Hunter Thompson and Jake Hendricks with 17 apiece, Maldanado with 18, and TJ Taylor with 10 -- could alleviate the pain of defeat.

"We have to stay true to our defense," said Edwards. "(Wednesday) we did not play defense. This team, to put ourselves in position to win basketball games has to do two things -- rebound and take care of the basketball."

Rebound? Air Force had the edge, 33-28, and outscored the Cowboys 12-2 on second-chance shots.

Turnovers? The Cowboys committed only 11, but eight of those came in the second half.

"I am not saying we cannot score," said Edwards. "I am saying we have to be able to defend."

And the Cowboys did see reason for hope, particularly with the effort of sophomore Hunter Thompson. Thompson not only rebounded from hitting only 10 of 38 three-point attempts in the first eight games to go 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. More than that, though, he began to assert himself inside, taking down seven rebounds, six on the defensive end.

"The team needs a dominating inside force," admitted the sophomore from Pine Bluffs. "We have harped on that a lot."

And with Javier Turner, who is 6-foot-11, sidelined, the 6-foot-10 Thompson is the one available big man, which puts a pressure on him to make the adjustment to being more physical.

"He is doing a much better job this year of rebounding the ball," said Edwards? He has taken steps in the right direction."

But he is far from the top step on the staircase.

"He has to get a little more comfortable, a little more demanding," said Edwards. "I played with some big guys who if you didn't throw them the ball that got made at you. But he has to want the ball."

There, however, is a word of caution. Thompson does have an ability few big men have to shoot from outside.

"We are not talking about taking away the things he does," said Edwards.

It's about making Thompson was complete.