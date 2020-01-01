Cowboys See the Emergence of a Foundation for the Future in Season-Ending Bowl Victory

TUCSON -- While the seniors who provided the foundation for the revival of the Wyoming football program over the past four seasons were making their final contributions to the Cowboys success, there was a glimpse of the future on display in Wyoming's 38-17 victory against Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Tuesday afternoon.

And it was a welcomed sight.

In the Cowboys third bowl game in four years, coach Craig Bohl turned to Levi Williams to step in at quarterback -- just his third appearance and his first start with the Cowboys in what is his redshirt year. Williams took advantage of the moment to give the Cowboys reason to look forward to the upcoming seasons.

In a season in which the Cowboys offense has been built around its running game, Williams showed that he has multiple weapons when he is behind center, not only passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns, but also picking up 53 yards and a touchdown.

Suddenly, the Cowboys have reason to be excited about what is looming as a two-man alignment at the quarterback role -- Williams, who still has four years of eligibility, and Sean Chambers, a redshirt-freshman who opened the season guiding the Cowboys to six wins in eight games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Its an embarrassment of riches -- if things go right. There is the hard-nosed, full-speed ahead Chambers, who has seen the Cowboys start nine of the 11 games he has started, and the more prototypical Williams, who was jilted by the new regime at Houston after signing a letter of intent a year ago to be the quarterback of the future for the Cougars.

"It feels great," said running back Xazavian Valladay. "We know we have a lot of eapons on offense."

Potentially, that is.

"We have to stay hungry," said head coach Craig Bohl. "There are times you have all the pieces in place and sometimes those are the things that come back and bite you in the butt."

With that, Bohl turned two the two players on the platform beside him for the post-game media session -- senior safety Alijan Halliburton and sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay -- and made his point.

"These guys up here are examples of hard work, determination and staying hungry," said Bohl. "That's going to be a big chore for me as a head football coach to make sure our culture stays hungry and focused. That we continue to take another step forward. We have some unfinished business to take care of in our league and we are excited about next year already."

Tuesday the the final stamp of a four-year stretch in which the Cowboys rebounded from a 2-10 season in Bohl's second year as the head coach to run off four bowl-eligible seasons, and receive three bowl invitations.

What's more, they have won two of those three bowls -- Tuesday in Tucson and two years ago against Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl -- Bohl become the first coach in Cowboys history to have two bowl victories on his resume.

The expectation is for more.

The expectation is built around the strength that has emerged at quarterback with two young athletes with that take-charge mentality, but also the overall make up of a Cowboys roster that listed six seniors, five juniors, seven sophomores and seven freshman on the offensive depth chart for Tuesday's bowl game, and five seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and six freshman on the defensive depth chart.

"This program has flipped," said Halliburton. "When I came in we were coming off a 2-10 season. You could tell the other players wanted it to change. They wanted to get wins.

"I kind of experience that 2-10 season from how they felt. I learned, like coach Bohl says, you have to stay hungry. This program has changed so much since then."

It is a tribute to the senior class, which welcomed the challenge of making Cowboys football respected, again, and the challenge now follows to those who return next year to take Wyoming to that next level.

They have avoid losing seasons in the last four years. But they haven't reached that goal of becoming an annual part of the battle for the conference championship. Oh, they were close this year. They suffered four losses by a total of 15 points, and then dropped a 20-6 decision at Air Force in the final game of the regular season.

Close, but not close enough. And that is the step the Cowboys know they need to take now that they have a solid platform of being competitive in place.