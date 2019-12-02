Cowboys Set to be Part of Division I Post-Season Party This Time Around

Just like last year, the regular season came to an end, and the Wyoming Cowboys football team found itself in a waiting game.

Only this year, it will be different.

This year, the Cowboys are Bowl Bound, unlike a year ago when they finished Bowl-Eligible at the minimum 6-6 thanks to four season-ending victories, but were one of four teams sent home for the holidays.

This year, they lost three of their final four games, after having lost starting quarterback Sean Chambers to a knee injury, but still finished 7-5. They are one of seven Mountain West bowl-eligible teams, sharing a 4-4 conference record with Nevada, but claiming the sixth MW bowl priority, ahead of Nevada, because of a 31-3 win against Nevada in Chambers' final game.

It will be the Cowboys' third bowl appearance in four years. While they were left out last year, they did beat Central Michigan in the Idaho Potato Bowl in 2017, and lost to BYU in the Poinsettia Bowl in 2016.

The Cowboys are 7-8 in Bowl Games all time. Paul Roach is the only coach in school history to have coached three bowl teams, a number Bohl will reach this year.

Exactly where they will end up remains to be seen. The Mountain West has five bowl commitments, but is a backup for three other bowls, and once the five teams ahead of the Cowboys are set with the bowls they will appear in, Wyoming will get the next assignment.

The key is there are only 79 bowl-eligible Division I teams, which means all but one of them is bowl-bound. It is likely that team that won't be invited to the post-season will come out of the trio of Liberty, a first-year Division I bowl-eligible school, Eastern Michigan and Florida International.

The Cowboys chances went from good to great thanks to four teams failing to reaching bowl eligibility last weekend. Remember, this year, when it comes to at-large invites, the NCAA has said a six-win team can be selected over a seven-win team if it fits the desires of television.

Army lost at Hawaii, Louisiana-Monroe lost at Louisiana, Colorado lost at Utah, and Oregone lost at Oregon State.

The TV networks have been given a major say in filling out the bowl matchups, and Liberty is a feel-good story, which went 7-5. Two of those wins, however, game against New Mexico State -- 20-13 in Las Cruces, N.M., on Oct. 5, and 49-28 at home on Saturday.

The five losses were decisive -- to BYU, Syracuse, Louisiana Lafeyette, Rutgers and Virginia by a combined 189-82. BYU is the only bowl-eligible team in the quintet.

Where the Cowboys wind up will depend on a number of factors, including the possibility that Boise State, ranked No. 20 last week, could be the highest rated non-Power 5 school by this time next week.

Even if a Mountain West team would be left out for some reason, it would be Nevada in light of losing to Wyoming, and also because Wyoming was shutout despite being eligible last year when Nevada played in the Arizona Bowl.

No. 18 Memphis (11-1) beat No. 19 Cincinnati, 34-24, on Saturday, clinching The American Conference West spot in the conference title game next Saturday, which will be a rematch of last Saturday, Memphis playing Cincinnati.

In light of the weekend loss to Memphis, Cincinnati figures to fall behind Boise State in this week's rankings, and that creates the possibility if Cincinnati beats Memphis in the conference title game this week, Boise could also move ahead of Memphis and gain the non-power-5 invite to the College Football Playoff as the highest ranked team from the "Group of 5," which includes Conference USA, the Mid America, Mountain West, Sun Belt and American Athletic conferences.

Of course, that assumes that Boise beats Hawaii Saturday in the MW title game.

If that does happen, and Boise goes to playoffs, it would assure Wyoming of a bowl bid because it holds a tiebreaker on Nevada, which most likely would also be bowl-bound to fill a void created by a conference that did not have enough teams that finished 6-6 or better to fill it's bowl commitments.

The Mountain West has firm commitments for spots in the Las Vegas Bowl, which will feature the conference champion unless Boise goes to the playoffs, as well as the New Mexico Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Armed Forces Bowl, and the Arizona Bowl

The Frisco Bowl is hosted by a team from the American Athletic Conference, which will face a team from either the Mountain West, Conference USA or MAC.

The Mountain West also is line as the fallback if other conferences cannot meet obligations in the Cheez-It Bowl and RedBox Bowl, both of which could come up a team short.

The Cheez-It Bowl gets the No. 7 team from the Pac-12, which has seven bowl eligible teams, but could see Utah advanced to the playoffs, leaving the Cheez-It Bowl needing a replacement from another conference. The bowl is believed to have a strong desire for a Western team feeling fan support would be stronger given its location in Phoeniz.

The RedBox Bowl is committed to the Pac-12 and Big 10. The Big 10 has nine bowl eligible teams, but it also has 10 bowl commitments.

While the Mountain West has five definite bowl commitments -- The Las Vegas, Bowl, New Mexico Bowl, Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Armed Forces Bowl and Arizona Bowl -- it can send any of its bowl-eligible teams to one of those bowls. The MW just has to make sure of it's top five ranked teams being in a bowl -- either one of the five commitments or one of the bowls in which the conference is a bakcup -- the Frisco Bowl in addition to the Cheez-It and RedBox Bowls.

