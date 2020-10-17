Crall A Captain -- As A Cowboy Football Player, Not in the Military

Garrett Crall crew up in Hicksville, a rural farming community located in the northwest corner of Ohio. It's a town built on hard work and a focus on reality. After his junior year in high school, Crall, a second-team All-Star selection as a quarterback, first-team All-Conference defensive end and four-time honor roll honoree was looking beyond his senior year in high school.

He was considering the pros and cons of each branch of the military, planning to enlist once he walked the stage for graduation.

"I wasn't going to play college football," he explained. "Nobody out of my town had ever done that sort of thing. It was something I thought would be cool, but it wasn't something I was shooting for."

Lucas Smith, the head football coach at Hicksville High, had a different plan for Crall.

"My senior year, my coach and another teacher told me I should play (college) football," said Crall. "I said if I did I wanted to go Division I."

True to his word, Crall declined offers to play at Alliance College and Adrian College, Division III schools close to his hometown, and instead started checking out Division I schools, knowing he wasn't going to get a scholarship.

"I never went to (summer) camps, the type of things you do to get a scholarship," said Crall. "I knew I was going to have to walk-on."

He initially gave Ball State, Toledo, Akron and Iowa State a look, and was pretty set on Eastern Michigan, only to have that deal fall through.

"I was back to square one," he said. "I told my coach he could message anybody he wanted, from California to Florida. By then I wanted to play. He sent out emails, and one of them went to coach (AJ) Cooper (an assistant at Wyoming). Coach (Mike) Bath was on the staff at the time. He was from an hour away from me."

Next thing Crall knew, he and his father made their visit to Laramie, and it was commitment at first glance.

"I fell in love with it," said Crall. "We woke up at 6:30 in the morning. You could see the sun coming up. You could see the pronghorn out back of the hotel, and the mountains. I wanted to play at a high level of college football, and being a small town guy, Wyoming was a perfect fit. I love to fish. I love the mountains."

Four years later, it's a better fit than ever. How much better? Well, good enough that Crall joined quarterback Sean Chambers, center Keegan Cryder and linebacker Chad Muma as one of the four team captains selected by his teammates on Saturday.

And to think, Crall is one of nearly 40 walk-ons who have been given full-ride scholarships by the Cowboys in the Craig Bohl era.

And a year ago, as a junior, Crall has emerged as a lynchpin for a defense that was instrumental in the Cowboys opening their season with an 37-31 upset for Southeast Conference member Missouri en route to a 7-5 regular season that was capped off by a 38-15 Arizona Bowl victory over Georgia State.

He leads the Cowboys defensive linemen with 14 tackles -- six of them unassisted, and 3.5 tackles for a loss of yards total 26 yards. He also has three sacks, and a pass breakup and quarterback hurry.

From day one, he has embraced the Cowboy Way, and has felt embraced by not just his teammates or coaches, but by Wyoming overall, even if he was initially a walk on.

"You can't tell the difference from a scholarship player and a walk-on (at Wyoming)," said Crall. "The meal deal might be different (because of NCAA regulations), but coach Bohl makes you feel a part of everything. Everyone gets the same opportunity, and his decisions are going to be on who fits best."

But then Bohl was a walk-on himself, one of those Nebraska Blackshirts. He knows how much that program meant to the Cornhuskers. And he has been pleased with how much the walk-on program is providing a boost for the Cowboys.