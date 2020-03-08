Decision Time in Laramie: Does Edwards Stay or Go?

Wyoming basketball -- men and women -- is in a bit of uncertainty.

The only thing that seems to be certain is that Tim Miles will not be the next coach in Laramie, according to sources close to Miles. Miles, fired by Nebraska a year ago, has been working as a television commentator this year, but indications are the former Colorado State head coach is looking for another opportunity at the Power 5 school.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of a Cowboys' team that went 2-16 in regular-season MW play, won its first two games in the Mountain West tournament before losing to eventual tournament champion Utah State in the semi-finals.

That prompted an outpouring among key players on the Wyoming team on twitter in support of head coach Allen Edwards.

Athletic Director Tom Burman is expected to make a decision quickly, although if he were decide to make a change it could be next week before a replacement would be hired in light of the fact the bulk of conference tournaments are being held this week. The Mountain West, however, held its tournament a week earlier than normal because of logistical problems -- particularly for fans -- in Las Vegas this week due to a major construction convention.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, two members of the Cowgirls' basketball team announced on twitter Saturday that they were transferring.

Sophomore guard Karla Erjavec and sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova, among a crew of sophomores, who joined senior Taylor Rusk in the starting lineup, have decided to move on.

Erjavec started 51 of the 55 games she played in for the Cowgirls, including all 33 last season as a true freshman. She started the first 18 games this season, but then missed seven games with an illness.

She finished the season averaging 6.3 points, three rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, a drop from her freshman season in part because when she returned from her illness she was coming off the bench instead of starting.

Erjavec, a native of Croatia, was selected to the MW All-Freshman team a year ago, when she averaged 8.9 peroints, 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

"This university has been an amazing home for the past two years, and I'm so beyond grateful for everything this state, school, and team has given me!!" Erjavec posted on twitter. "I would like to thank everyone in the state of Wyoming from my team to the coaches, and of course the fans for their overwhelming support and love! As I take this next step in my journey to play for a different school I will always hold Wyoming in a special place in my heart!"

Vitulova led the Cowgirls with 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this year. A native of Czech Republic, she started every game.

"Despite my decision to move on to another chapter in my career, I will definitely take several memorable moments with me," Vitulova tweeted. "I would like to thank the entire University of Wyoming staff, teammates and fans. I appreciate your efforts in making my time in Laramie productive and safe. As I move on I will be cheering for you all and wishing everyone great success."

It was just the opposite with players on the men's team, who embraced Edwards on twitter.

Edwards, who was a member of coach Larry Shyatt’s staff, enjoyed seasons of 24-15 with a 9-10 Mountain West Conference record in 2017-18, and 20-13 with a 10-8 MWC record in 2018-19. The last two years, however, have been a shock.

The Cowboys were 8-14 with a 4-14 conference record in 2018-19, and 7-23 this season with a 2-16 conference record. They did, however, win their first two games in the MW tournament, eventually being eliminated in the semi-final round by eventual tournament champion Utah State.

A sampling of the tweets:

Hunter Maldonado@therealhunter24

A great leader and even better person. All that fight, grit, and togetherness forged upon hours of work that Coach guided us through. Couldn’t have done what we did without him. We didn’t come out on top but I know he’ll have us ready for next year.

Hunter Thompson@Tballen24Com·

Our future is bright if people give us a chance! Coach Edwards is the man, ultimate competitor, and one of the greatest mentors I’ve had in my life. Can’t say enough about what he means to me

Kwane Marble ll ·

We couldn’t have done it without such a great coach to lead us into battle #GoPokes

The ultimate decision rests with Burman.

He did not give in to the complaints a year ago, when the Cowboys struggled through an injury-plagued season. Given the challenges of the season, Burman committed to giving Edwards at least one more season.

Can two nights in Vegas offset the struggles of the past season?

Yes, the team is young. Graduation will impact only two players -- Jake Hendricks and AJ Banks.

Will others transfer if Edwards is not back or would they be willing to give a new coach an opportunity? Is there commitment tied to Edwards or the University of Wyoming?

If Edwards does return would the fans return at all to the AA next fall, or would the seats sit empty again, like they did this year?

The one certainty is the Cowboys can't afford to allow the questions drag on without being answered.

The Cowboys do have at least two scholarships available with the departure of seniors AJ Banks and Jake Hendricks, and they failed to sign any incoming freshmen in the fall signing period, meaning they already are behind in the recruiting department.

And whether Edwards stays or go, it is likely there will be an underclassmen or two decide to transfer from the men's program.

The question that remains is whether the players who spoke out on behalf of the return of Edwards would give a new coach a chance or if the loss of Edwards would lead to the transfer of the players.

It's all part of the decision-making process Burman faces.