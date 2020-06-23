Five Years Later, Kenny Foster And Jeff Linder Look to Rebuild Wyoming Basketball Together

Welcome to 7220
LARAMIE -- In the first few days after the firing of Allen Edwards as the Wyoming basketball coach last March, Cowboys guard Kenny Foster was in limbo.

And within days . . .

Jeff Linder, who coached Northern Colorado the past four years, was announced as the new Cowboys coach. 

Suddenly, Foster and the four other scholarships players from Wyoming (Hunter Thompson) and Colorado (Hunter Maldanado, Kwane Marble and Austin Mueller) were looking forward to their future in Brown and Gold.

Linder, after all, had a relationship with all five of the regional players. He had pursued them when they were in high school. And while they opted instead for Wyoming, having watched Linder's work at Northern Colorado -- from afar and up close in light of the three wins that UNC chalked up in Laramie the last three seasons -- reinforced that Linder had a plan that worked.

Not only did UNC rally after Linder's first season to put together three consecutive wining season's for the first time in the school's Division I tenure, but they won 20 or more games in each of those seasons. 

"From my freshman year (in high school) on, he was always in contact," said Foster. "He would come to my games. ... It made a huge impact, knowing I was going to play under a coach (at Wyoming) who did recruit men when I was in high school. For Kwane and myself, we don't feel like we are not Linder's guys because even though he is a new coach (at Wyoming), knowing how much he wanted us in high school we definitely feel we are his guys."

And in watching Linder play in the two years since Foster, as a senior in high school, made the commitment to Wyoming, he hasn't overlooked what Linder accomplished, which only adds to the acceptance of the new coach by the returning players on the Wyoming roster.

"What coach Linder does and what he stands for, I couldn't image a college athlete who wouldn't want to play for him," said Foster. "He's a great road model. He is a great coach who understands."

For Foster, Linder and Wyoming are a perfect match. It instantly eliminated any thoughts of transferring in the aftermath of Edwards' firing.

"Being able to stay in a community like Laramie (is a positive)," said Foster. "I have never had a bad interaction with anybody. It's such a proud community. To be in this environment and to able to stay here is helpful."

Now, if Foster can just stay healthy.

A year ago, his summer workouts were put on hold when in a rebounding drill he strained a ligament and bruised the heel bone in his left foot.

"I missed the month of July," Foster said of his preparation for a freshman seson.

Then, this year, last month . . . 

"I don't have a car, but I did recently get in a biking accident," he said. "It was nothing serious. It was a lilttle bone bruise. It was a two week recovery."

But. ...

"I definitely was concerned at first," he said. "There was a possibility I could miss the whole summer, but it wasn't that severe."

Now, he is in Laramie working out with the other returnees from a year ago, looking to build off the success at the Mountain West Tournament, where a Cowboys team that won only two of 18 games in the conference season, stunned Colorado State (80-74) and Nevada (74-71) before losing to eventual tournament champion Utah State 89-82 in the semi-finals.)

"Everybody is excited," Foster said. "Last year was definitely tough, but the one thing is what we did in the Mountain West tournament. That put a drive in all of us. That was how we should have played. We know what we are capable of."

And they let the rest of the conference know, as well, particularly arch-rival Colorado State. The Cowboys not only suffered a 72-61 loss at Colorado State on Jan. 4, but suffered a 77-70 loss in the Auditorium Arena on Feb. 15 in a game in which the Cowboys and a 19-point lead with 14:-6 to play, and still led 70-62 with 4:19 to left in the game.

"That, alone, drives us," said Foster. "The Border War. ... that's huge. We had a comeback vengeance."

It was too little too late to salvage the 2019-20 season.

It, however, provides a nice starting point for the Cowboys heading into 2020-21.

