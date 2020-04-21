Football May Be King on Campus But It's All Sports or None in MW for the Fall

College football is the Big Man on the Athletic Campus at the Division I University. It supplies roughly 85 percent of the revenue for an athletic department.

It, however, is not on an island.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Craig Thompson said on Tuesday that if there are fall sports it will be all the fall sports, not just football.

"I cannot imagine bringing football players back and not letting the other sports come back," he said in a video interview posted on the MWC facebook page.

While states are beginning to ease the restrictions that have been in place to limit the impact of coronavirus there is no guarantee that the virus won't flare up again, which is part of the challenging in making plans for future events, like college athletics.

Thompson did say the younger group of head coaches have lobbied for a six-to-eight-week preparation period for football, and they represent a bigger voting block than the veteran coaches, who feel their teams could be ready for game action in four weeks.

"There is an interesting debate in football," he said. "Some people reason that six or seven weeks is the suggested time it takes to get ready and resume games," said Thompson. "A lot of players have not been on campus and in personal contract with the coaches. It takes a while to condition and then put in the normal process of coaching . . . You can't bring football players back until campuses are open or ready to open. "

He said if the season were to start on a normal schedule the decision will have to be made in early July. While that would be the desired plan it's not the only plan being considered.

"There has been talk about a the traditional Labor Day weekend start," he said. "That would be the first barometer. At the same time , an early July decision would be have to be made if we are going to start the season Labor Day weekend."

"There have been conversations about an October start (which would limit schedules to conference games). There has been talk about spring football n 2021, which would coincide with basketball and other sports. Then you get into questions about facilities. You get into the logistics of `Can you play a football game in March in Colorado?' "How does all that blend into the academic calendar. What does that to, being up against a number of professional sports playing at the same time?"

There is an overlap of college football and pro sports, but not to the degree of the spring, when there would be college basketball's March Madness, baseball spring training and the start of the regular season, hockey and basketball in the final stages of their regular seasons, and the start of their post-seasons.

The Mountain West Conference's 12 football teams represent eight states -- Wyoming (University of Wyoming), Colorado (Colorado State and Air Force), New Mexico (University of New Mexico), Utah (Utah State), Idaho (Boise State, California (San Diego State, Fresno State and San Jose State) , Nevada (UNLV and Nevada) and Hawaii (University of Hawaii).

The coronavirus limitations would have to be lifted in all eight states for the Mountain West to give the go-ahead to the athletic programs at the 12 football-playing schools.

"You can understand the clamor that would be if certain coaches are saying, `They can practice in seven of eight states, but we can't in the eighth so none of you can practice until we can practice and open our campus," Thompson said. "There are going to be some very heavy questions for us to address in the coming months."