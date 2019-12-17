It was some kind of a week for the Cowboys, in general, and Cooper Rothe, in particular.

Let's see, it started on Sunday Dec. 8 when Rothe and his teammates on the Wyoming football team learned they were heading to the Nova Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 31, their third bowl appearance in the last four year.

And this past Saturday, Rothe was one of the seniors who walked the stage and was handed a diploma, recognizing he graduated from the University of Wyoming at the winter break.

And in between -- well, on Friday, Rothe found out he was added to the West roster in the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will be played in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 18, a final audition, he hopes in his bid to extend his football career into the NFL.

"Cooper is an excellent place kicker who has now turned into the all-time scoring leader at the University of Wyoming," coach Craig Bohl said.

After his two field goals at Air Force in the regular-finale, Rothe heads into the bowl game with 331 career points, seven more than the previous record of 324 set by Sean Fleming during the 1988-1991 seasons.

He has come a long ways in the last four years. The kid from Longmont, Colo., who grew up thinking about playing at Colorado State only to be blown off at even the suggestion of a walk-on, but finding open arms from coach Craig Bohl and his staff at Wyoming.

"When I came here I was just hoping I could help the team win games, but I never imagined being on the stage with some of the top athletes in the world," he said.

Now, he is not only one stage with some of the top athletes in the world, but he is one of them himself, having dealt very maturely with an in-season kicking slump this year that included missing a 37-yard attempt in overtime at Boise to leave the Cowboys a loser against the Broncos.

He booted the game-deciding field goal with 3:33 to play in the Cowboys 17-7 win against Colorado State on Nov. 22, and in the regular season finale at Air Force he added one more field goal, that actually pulled the Cowboys within 13-6 in an eventual 20-6 loss on Nov. 30.

It was an ending that provided a feeling of relief for Rothe, who a year ago was the runnerup for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the best placekicker in the country. And it also recharged the scouting reports NFL clubs are receiving on Rothe.

"They look not at how do you miss, but how you rebound mentally," Rothe said of the NFL scouts. "Being a kicker is as much mental as physical, and maybe more."