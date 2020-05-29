Welcome to 7220
He's a Wyomaniac: Shaun Knows It's Time to Sit Back, Take a Deep Breath and ...

Tracy Ringolsby

The challenges of trying to run an establishment in the midst of Manhattan are massive. For now, Shaun Clancy is packing up the stuff at Foley's.

"Foley's won't reopen," said Clancy. "With everything going on I don't see any way we can do it."

Listen in to his twitter statement:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1266403932156370945

​Born in Ireland, Clancy's father was a matire`d at Toots Shore's, a popular spot for athletes. Shaun said he remembers his father coming back to Ireland, and handed him a signed jersey.

"He told me, `Mr. DiMaggio wanted you to have this, but I don't know why he had to write his name on it,'" Clancy said.

The Irishman has become a welcomed visitor to Laramie and War Memorial Stadium the weekend before Thanksgiving, having become a regular with Wyomania. He's the calming influence. That's him, sunglasses and all, in the back row underneath the Y in WYOMING.

📷

He has even enjoyed exchanging pleasantries with Coach Bohl, who dropped by to visit the guys from Wyomania the night before the game.

📷

He always made you feel welcomed when you were in New York and would drop by, including Wyoming AD Tom Burman.

📷

📷

📷

📷

