Houston's Loss, Wyoming's Gain: Williams Makes 1st College Start for Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl

TUCSON -- Fifty weeks ago, Levi Williams was at home in Canyon Lakes, Tex., having graduated early from high school, anxious to get started on his college football career, and suddenly left in limbo.

As they say in the real world, he was all dressed up with nowhere to go.

He verbally committed to the University of Houston the previous March. He was the first player to sign his letter of intent during the December 2018 early signing period. And he was blindsided when Houston fired Major Applewhite as the head coach, hired Dana Holgorsen as the new head coach. Holgorsen let it be known his son was going to be the freshman quarterback and he would allow Williams to rescind his commitment to the Cougars.

Williams took the hint. He opted to pursue opportunities elsewhere. And in a matter of days, he had accepted an offer from the the University of Wyoming.

Now look at him. While the Houston Cougars had their season end without any bowl opportunities after a 4-8 season, Wyoming will be playing Georgia State on Tuesday afternoon in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

And Williams, who began the season as a redshirt but wound up getting playing time in the final two games of the season after starting quarterback Sean Chambers suffered a season-ending knee surgery, was officially announced by head coach Craig Bohl as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys against Georgia State.

"We are really excited about the future with Levi." said Bohl. "He has continued to embrace our offense. ... He had the advantage that he was an early enrollee out of high school so he had spring football with us."

And while he was running the scout team in the first part of the regular season, he became a part of the active roster after Chambers was hurt, and saw game action against both Colorado State and Air Force, alternating with Tyler Vander Waal, a third-year sophomore who has graduated and did enter his name in the transfer portal but is with the Cowboys for the bowl game.

Much like Chambers, who appeared in four games with the Cowboys as a redshirt a year ago, Williams made an impression on the other Wyoming players with the maturity he showed when he got into a game.

"We saw when Levi stepped in how poised he was and how calm he was," said wide receiver Austin Conway. "That was exciting for us because usually a freshman quarterback is jittery all over the place.

"Every single time Levi takes the field he wants to get better. He is asking the older guys for guidance, advice on what he needs to do to get better. It shows how mature he is because sometimes, once a guy is a quarterback he feels he knows it all. That's not how Levi is."

Conway said the potential of Williams was visible watching him run the scouting team, and it has become more apparent since he was added to the active roster.

"He is a lot more accurate and a lot more confident," said Conway. "Confidence is the key, especially at that position. He knows guys are behind him. He knows guys are supporting him. He knows we have his back. He's commanding the huddle."

And it is not just the offensive team that has embraced Williams.

"From what I have seen from afar, he has a lot of the same leadership qualities as Sean does," said linebacker Logan Wilson. "He has that `It Factor.' You can't coach that thing. When you have a quarterback like that, especially a freshman, and we have been fortunate to have two who have it, it is very easy for the guys on offense to get him him and play hard for him.

"For a freshman to step in like that, it is a key for our offense."