It's Not a Game -- It's  War, The Border War; Cowboys Host Rams on Friday Night

LARAMIE -- Cowboys placekicker Cooper Rothe grew up in Longmont, Co., a half hour or so south of Fort Collins, the home of Colorado State University. His family were regulars at the Rams' football games.

"My grandpa went to school there and was in the first class to graduate after they became the Rams," said Rothe, who was runnerup a year ago for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the top placekicker in Division I. "Before that they were the Aggies."

How deep were those Ram ties?

"On signing day (with Wyoming) my grandfather wore his CSU garb," said Rothe. "That's where he wanted to to go. That's where my family thought I was going to go, walk-on or not."

Rothe, however, had different ideas. After getting one of those wet fish handshakes from the staff at CSU, the approach of the Wyoming staff hit home.

Now, the Cowboys offered him a walk-on, too, but it was the Cowboys' approach that sold him.

"Coming here, playing for coach (Craig) Bohl, he took me under his wing," said Rothe. "He made you feel wanted, scholarship players or walk-ons. You talk to all the Colorado kids (on the Wyoming roster). They feel like this is home.

"In the end, CSU sent me an email that said `you can walk-on.' Walk-ons (at Wyoming) you get a visit, you get treated the same as all the players."

It's not out of the question that walk-on eventually gets a scholarship. In his first five years as the Cowboys head coach, in fact, Bohl has given scholarships to 33 players who were originally walk-ons.

And it adds to the rivalry with CSU that dates back to the late 1800s. The two teams meet for the 111th time on Friday night.

"One thing that is great about college football are the long rivalries," said Bohl. "Unfortunately with the landscape of college football some no longer exist. For me, as a player and (assistant) coach at Nebraska, the Nebraska-Oklahoma game was a great rivarly that no long exists.

"(The Border War) remains in tact. It has been apparent to me since I first arrived (at Wyoming) that this is a game you better circle. It means a lot to the people of the state, a lot to the university, and a lost to our alums all over."

Right guard Logan Harris, a Torrington native, can attest to that.

"In third grade by teach was a Wyoming alum, and the teacher across the hall was a CSU alum," he said. "They were also throw flack at each other. I didn't really understand it then, but as I got older it was a big deal."

And just how big a deal has been underscored since Harris arrived on the Wyoming campus.

"You play that game and the tension is higher," said Harris. "Coach Bohl said the price of poker goes up. It doesn't take long for the new guys to understand. I mean there's talk about it even before the season starts."

There is a definite regional pride that feeds into the game. There are 22 players on the Wyoming two deep from either Colorado (13) and Wyoming (9). And all but a couple of the Colorado players were not pursued by Colorado State.

Wide receiver/punt returner Austin Conway is an exception in a round about way. The Colorado native came to Wyoming on a basketball scholarship. A quarterback in high school, Conway redshirted the first year at Wyoming, and that spring he asked former Cowboys basketball coach Larry Shyatt if he could workout with the football team during spring drills.

Shyatt had no objection, but he also knew that most likely, Conway would change his focus from the hardwoods to the gridiron -- which he did.

Now, that doesn't mean the Border War has lesser meaning to him.

"You know when you get here it is the most important game of the season," he said. "You circle that game on the calendar. It means something. There are bragging rights. "

And there is pride. Defensive end Josiah Hall has a similar history as Rothe.

"As a football player you like to treat all the games the same, but but you bring up the Colorado State game. ... It's an event."

Hall admits he did grow up in Colorado Springs and it was common for his family to head to Fort Collins to watch Colorado State.

"I had family members who went to CSU," he said. "My aunt and uncle are CSU alums. Growing up I envisioned myself playing ehre."

But then came his high school career. Colorado State never gave him lip service. His decision came down to Air Force or walking on at Wyoming.

"I felt Wyoming was a better fit for me," he said. "I am thankful I came up here."



Ditto defensive back Allijah Halliburton.

"I looked past (the 2-10 season Wyoming was coming off," said Halliburton. "I wanted to be a part of why Wyoming was good. I felt like Wyoming needed me, especially with the way the coaches recruited me. They were talking with my mom. They were talking with me. It was a chance to be away from home, but not too far."

And there was a personal approach from Wyoming as opposed to Colorado State.

"CSU overlooked me," he said. "That treated me as a second option. I feel it was personal."

And Wyoming?

"They really cared about you as a person," he said. "They were geniune and sincere."

And four years later, Halliburton can feel good about the transformation of the Cowboys that he played a part in. They were the Mountain West Mountain Division champions three years ago, and two years ago went to the Potato Bowl. They finished .500 last year.

And with a 6-4 record heading into the final two games -- against CSU and at Air Force 0-- they are a likely bowl team again this year.

A win on Friday would not only give them another notch on the Border War totem pole, and extend the Cowboys winning streak in the rivarly to all four games of Halliburton's career, but also pretty well assure their bowl presence.