Linder Is Looking for Wyoming Basketball to Be Cowboy Tough

The talk about Jeff Linder when he was hired as the new basketball coach at the University of Wyoming was his up-tempo offense, a stark contrast to the walk-the-ball-up-the-floor approach of the Cowboys the last two years.

He isn't denying his affection for three-point shooters, and watching his players put the ball through the hoop. There is, however, more to his coaching philosophy than a run-and-fun, Jerry Tarkanian-offensive approach.

And on the day he announced the six members of his first recruiting class -- and the first Wyoming class that has been ranked No. 1 in the conference -- Linder took time to underscore that his coaching philosophy is more balanced that an "offense at all costs" mentality.

"We're going to have a toughness," he said. "We talk about being Cowboy Tough. A good friend of mine made reference to a Garth Brooks song called Rodeo. What he talks about in that song is a lot of things we want the program to be built upon, being Cowboy Tough.

"Guys who don't mind as (Brooks) says in the song, operating in the dust and the mud. That's what you have to have to be good at the University of Wyoming. You have to have guys that want to operate in the dust and the mud. That aren't scared to get on that bucking bronco and have to hold on tight, knowing you're going to probably get knocked off, but because of your love for the game you are going to get back up, get back on."

Linder paused.

"That's why the tough mentality was something we looked for just as much as players with the shooting skills," he said. "I think we did a really good job of finding that in a short period of time."

True to the saying that action speaks louder than words, that initial recruiting class Linder and his staff put together has that type of DNA.

It began with making sure that the players who were already Cowboys who fit that mentality remained Cowboys.

"My biggest focus was making sure I recruited the returning players first and foremost," Linder said, "So, even though on paper we have a great six-person recruiting class, in actuality it is a 12-person recruiting class. I am fortunate, first and foremost, to have the opportunity to coach Kwane Marble, Kenny Foster, Hunter Maldanado, Hunter Thompson, Austin Mueller and Hays Formstrom. Those are the first commits.

"From there, hopefully in helping those guys build off the momentum they had at the end of last season came adding the right pieces of the puzzle that for me fit the way I want to play, and also fit the University of Wyoming and what we want the basketball program to be about."

And all signs point to a thumbs up to the efforts of Linder and his staff.

To the holdover junior class the Cowboys added junior college guard Drake Jeffries and forward Drew LaMont, plus another junior college talent, forward Eoin Nelson, who arrives with three years of eligibility, joining Marble and Foster in the sophomore class.

The Cowboys also signed high school guards Xavier DuSell and Marcus Williams, who are expected to have a quick impact in the backcourt, plus power forward Ike Graham. Graham is recovering from knee surgery in January. He will redshirt the coming season and be a part of a freshman class for 2021-22.

DuSell, rated a 3-Star recruit out of Arizona, and Williams, also a 3-Star recruit who was rated one of the top 10 players in the Houston area and top 14 guards int he state of Texas, were sold on Linder enough that they originally committed to Northern Colorado, but changed their plans when Linder changed his job, and left UNC for Wyoming.

The class is the first step in creating a better balance on the Wyoming roster, which last year had three freshmen, seven sophomores, a junior college transfer (Tyler Morman, who played 14 minutes combined in two games), and the two senior guards, who both had come to Wyoming as junior college transfers.

That's right, a roster that did not have a four-year junior or senior.

Linder, who before spending the last four years as the head coach at Northern Colorado had a six-year exposure to the Mountain West Conference as an assistant at Boise State, knows that taking over the Wyoming program isn't about a quick-fix opportunity. It's about building a team with a roster in which the heavy lifting is done by upper classmen.

"The biggest thing is making sure you get good players," said Linder. "As I tell our staff, you are either a good player or a bad player. There is no in between. We had to make sure we found the right good players, whether that was junior college, overseas or high school, it was a matter of finding the right ones.

"Also knowing in a league like the Mountain West, you have to be old and then the trick is staying old," he said, referencing the need for upperclassman leadership. "You don't want to be too young, and then you obviously have some of the growing pains (Wyoming) had the last two years. We felt if we could have a few older pieces to the returning guys and mix in the right young guys we have a classes somewhat balanced without having a senior class."

The evaluators obviously though the Cowboys found the foundation for that type of mixture this spring -- giving them that No. 1 rating in the Mountain West.

But as Linder knows, time will tell. The compliments are welcomed, but it is the in-season success that will be the true judge of the quality of the off-season work.