Linder Is Talking About a Cowboys' Rebound, Not a Rebuild

As the new coach of the Wyoming basketball team, Jeff Linder isn't looking for excuses. He's looking for wins.

Yes, the Cowboys have been down of late, a combined 17-48 record overall the lat two years, including 6-30 in the Mountain West Conferences ranks those two years among the five worst in Wyoming history for seasons in which at least 20 games were played.

Linder, however, isn't looking back. He is looking ahead, and in his first few days on the job, while he has been busy re-recruiting the current members of the team, he has made it clear he's not looking at the 2020-21 as a rebuild season.

He is looking at the season ahead as a rebound season.

And that is a point he has made in recent visits to three core members of the current roster -- sophomores-to-be Kwane Marble and Kenny Foster, and junior-to-be Hunter Maldanado,.

While he felt things went well with Marble and Foster, neither declared themselves as Cowboys of the future. Maldanado, however, left no doubt when he went on twitter this week and proclaimed his commitment to the Cowboys remains.

TJ Taylor did enter the transfer portal, but that was Allen Edwards was replaced by Linder, and Taylor did reply to a tweet that he is open to staying at Wyoming.

Rest assured, Linder is anxious to talk to Taylor, but Taylor is from Chesapeake, Va., so it's not as easy to set up that meeting as it was to check in with Marble, Foster and Maldanado last Tuesday. He signed his contract in Laramie that morning and then headed to the Denver area to see Marble and Foster, and Colorado Springs to touch base with Maldanado.

"My main priority to is reach out the players, and get on the road for some of the guys I can meet with face-to-face," he said. "I want to get in front of them, get in front of their parents, making sure they understand where I am coming from and what my vision is for thm and the University of Wyoming moving foward.

"I want to make sure we continue off the momentum they had at the end of last year and in the Mountain West tournament. Once everything is settled there we will move on to other things."

He said he plans to meet soon with senior-to-be Austin Mueller, who lives in Highlands Ranch, Co., and Hunter Thompson, who lives in Pine Bluffs, Wy., but is current on a family trip.

"When I walked into a guy's house, `I said we are not going to lose, we are going to win next year. I believe that, you have to believe that,'" Linder said. "I would not have left my situation (at Northern Colorado) if I didn't believe that we have a winning team here from Day 1."

When Linder talks about a more open offensive approach as part of his game plan, he is confident the Cowboys know what he's talking about, Wyoming having played Northern Colorado the last three years -- all three in Laramie -- and Northern Colorado won all three.

And for the regional players on the Cowboys roster, Linder said his relationship with them extends back to when they were in high school and he made overtures to them about the value of Northern Colorado.

"They have actually seen us up close when I recruited them," he said. "Those guys know how we ply so I am not having to make something up as a visual. I think that helps. Hopefully that allows them to open up to me and my staff, and let me coach them."

What's more, those games in Laramie the last three years gave Linder a preview of the players he will be coaching the next year or so. The Cowboys only had two seniors on the 2019-20 team.

"Having played against them those three games, I have a pretty good feel for what their strengths are and what their weakness are," he said. "I believe with that core group of guys, those guys who played quite a few minutes last year, if we keep those guys together, moving world we can do some special things, sooner rather than later.

"I feel if we add a few pieces to the puzzle (in the off-season) we have a chance to be a team that will be making noise in the Mountain West next year."

It's a team that can get some noise back in the Double-A, where a silence fell over the fan base the past two years.