Linder's Next Challenge -- Resurrection of Wyoming Basketball

In the spring of 2016, Jeff Linder took on a seemingly impossible mission -- develop a consistent winning basketball team for the University of Northern Colorado.

Four years later, Northern Colorado, which had only two previous 20-win seasons in hits history, had put together three consecutive-20 win seasons, and claimed a CIT championship -- the first post-season title for a Division I team from Colorado since 1940.

And for his next trick?

On Tuesday, the University of Wyoming announced the hiring of Linder as it's new head coach, where he inherits a Cowboys' team that is coming off back-to-back seasons of a combined 17-48 (.262), the school's second worst winning percentage in two seasons since the 1972-73/1973-74 teams were a combined 13-39 (.250).

There is, however, a nucleus to build around -- of Linder can avoid a mass departure of players through the transfer portal. So far, shooting forward TJ Taylor is the only player off the Wyoming roster to register in the portal, and he has said he is looking around, but not committed to transferring.

The Cowboys had only two seniors on the 2019-20 team -- guards Jake Hendricks and AJ Banks.

And they do return a solid nucleus to build around with juniors-to-be Hunter Maldanado, Hunter Thompson, Greg Milton III and Brandon Porter, and sophomores-to-be Kwane Marble III and Greg Milton.

There also is the intriguing potential of Tyler Morman, who was recruited out of junior college a year ago to be a force on the boards, but suffered a pre-season concussion that limited him initially, and then, when he was cleared to play, suffered a season-ending concussion in his second game back.

With the departure of Hendricks and Banks, the Cowboys have a minimum of two scholarships available after failing to sign any players in the early signing period last fall. Others could open, pending decisions to transfer by players from last year's team.

Athletic Director Tom Burman moved quickly in replacing Edwards, whose firing was announced week ago. He was able to speed up the time table when post-season tournaments were canceled last week because of the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19.

There was some tire-kicking with Tim Miles, but that ended more than a week ago, and allowed Burman to put full attention to Linder, who prior to his four years at UNC was an assistant coach at Wyoming's Mountain West rival Boise State for six seasons, the last three as associate head coach to Leon Rice.

“Jeff (Linder) turned around the basketball program at Northern Colorado and developed his team into one of the premier programs in the Big Sky Conference.” Burman said. “Jeff possesses many important qualities I was looking for in a new head coach for Cowboy Basketball.

"First and foremost, he is a proven winner as a head coach. Jeff also has great knowledge of the region and the Mountain West Conference. His brand of basketball will be great for our Cowboy fans to watch, as his teams play with great offensive efficiency and play a tough hard-nosed style of defense. We couldn’t be more excited to have Jeff lead Wyoming Basketball into a new era.”

Linder was 80-50 (.615) in four seasons at Northern Colorado -- 69-32 in the last three seasons when the Bears won a school record 26 games in 2017-18, followed up by 21-11 in 2018-19, and 22-9 in 2019-20.

He was selected the Big Sky Coach of the Year during the 2018-19 season leading the Bears to school record 15 conference wins, which Northern Colorado equaled in 2019-20.

He also has coached Northern Colorado to victories against Wyoming in Laramie the last three years, the first visiting coach to win two back-to-back non-conference games in Laramie, much less three.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to be the men’s basketball coach at the University of Wyoming,” Linder said. “Wyoming has a rich basketball tradition which at a young age I was introduced to on the Sports Illustrated cover that featured Cowboy great, Fennis Dembo. From that time on growing up down the road in Denver, I was always rooting for the Cowboys.

"For me to now have the opportunity to lead this acclaimed program is an honor that I won’t take for granted. I will work to build on the storied past built and laid before me and diligently work to make Wyoming basketball a force to be reckoned with.”

A native of the Denver suburb of Lafaeytte, Colo., and graduate of Western State in Gunnison, Co., who began his collegiate coaching career as an assistant at Colorado, Linder has strong Rocky Mountain roots. After a season at Colorado, and before his six-year stint at Boise State, Linder also served as an assitant coach at Emporia State (2001-04), Midland Junior College (2004-06), Weber State (2006-08) and San Francisco (2008-10).

“The University of Wyoming basketball job is an incredible fit for me and my family,” Linder said. “Having grown up in the region and having coached in the Mountain West Conference it was almost too good to be true when Tom Burman called me. My staff and I will make recruiting Wyoming and the region a priority while scanning the globe for student-athletes who fit the characteristics we want in Cowboy basketball players.

Lindor has made an impact recruiting in Colorado. Six members of the Bears 2019-20 roster were from Colorado high schools, including three of whom startded ll 31 games. The Bears, however, also had three players from California, and one each from Texas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Canada and the Netherlands.

“Cowboy fans will see a team that will play hard and play together as a team,” Linder said. “We will look to play to our player’s strengths and put them in position to best utilize those strengths. Having coached against the current Wyoming players the past three seasons I am confident that they will really fit and flourish in this system. There is great talent on this team and I’m looking forward to coaching them.”

And Cowboy fans are hoping he has as much success on the home bench in Laramie as he did the visitor's bench .