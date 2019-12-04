Logan Wilson: The Kid from Casper Becomes A Captain for the Cowboys and All-MW Linebacker

It was in the fall of 2015 that Logan Wilson showed up on the Wyoming campus, ready to embark on a collegiate football career. A graduate of Natrona County High School, the projection was the 190-pound Wilson was touted as a future free safety.

He will wrap up his career in the next few weeks, taking part in the Cowboys' three bowl appearance in his five years, having been given the honor of a team captain by his teammates, and as a 250-pound linebacker -- a position he played in all four of his years with the Cowboys -- who on Wednesday was honored as a first-team All-Mountain West Conference linebacker.

He will go into the potential bowl game with 414 career tackles, fourth all-time in Mountain West history, and also fourth all-time at the University of Wyoming

Cowboys senior free safety Alijah Halliburton and sophomore running back Xazavian Valladay were also-first-team selections. Also recognized by te Mountain West were sophomore offensive lineman Keegan Cryder and senior wide receiver Austin Conway as second-team selections. Senior cornberback Tytler Hall, junior office guard Logan Harris and senior linebacker Cassh Maluia were named Honorable Mention.

Wilson went 4-for-4 in his career in being singled out by the Mountain West. He was the conference freshman of the Year in 2016, an honorable mention by the MW a year ago, and a second-team All-MW as a sophomore in 2017.

He has opened eyes in his time with the Cowboys to the point that head coach Craig Bohl has not hesitated to say that while Wilson's collegiate career is coming to an end, his football career is far from over.

"I think he will play a long time in the NFL," Bohl has said. Bohl added he thought Wilson "could be good" when he was recruited by Wyoming, but he is even better than Bohl imagined.

And he has been recognized on a national basis, too. Wilson is one of six finalist for the 2019 Butkus Award for the top linebacker in college football, and the only one of the finalists not from a Power-5 school.

More than that, his teammates have shown their respect for him, electing a team captain for three consecutive seasons. It is not a role he applied for, but one that he is very comfortable embracing. He is not a "Look At Me" guy but he certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

It's what comes natural.

"I don't do anything out of my comfort zone," he said. "I have always tried to do the right things, even in high school. I've always had that feeling that if you do little things right that is what adds up to big things. If we do little things right it makes the team successful.

"I had that preached to me by my parents, and every coach I have been around, especially coach (Steve) Harshman."

Wilson never thought about being a team captain when he started playing football. It is a role that has evolved.

"I have grown into it to be honest," he said. "Being a three-time captain (elected by his Cowboy teammates) to me is the best award in sports. He shows the guys you go to work with every day respect your and look to you.

"I have taken to the role, relished it and grown into it. If you had told me when I first got here I'd be a three-time captain I would not have believed you. It is not who I was. I was a leader, but not a vocal leader, a leader by example."

Not anymore. Wilson is front and center. He's the player his teammates turn to. He's the guy the coaches lean on. And he's one of the regulars when members of the media are asked who they want to talk to after a game.

"When you are a captain," he said. "you are under the microscope. You want to show people the right way to do things because if you slip up and think it's okay they will think they can do that kind of stuff.

"I am always pushing msyelf to do things that hopefully the younger guys can see, and hopefully emulate within their mental game or physical game."

Wilson said the role made him a better player.

And his attitude made the rest of the Cowboys better, too.