Maldanado Ready to Put Back-to-Back Disappointments in the Rear View Mirror

For all the excitement generated by the Wyoming basketball team stunning arch-rival Colorado State in the play-in game to the Mountain West basketball tournament last March, and then upsetting Nevada in the quarterfinals, there was a reality that cast a shadow over the success.

"It was frustrating in a sense that we knew we were a better basketball team (than the results showed in the regular season) and we showed it, but just wasn't enough," said Maldonado.

And so before the Cowboys even boarded the plane for the return to Laramie after coming up short against eventual tournament champion Utah State in the semi-finals, a sense of uncertainty had set in.

"Once we were done with the tournament everyone knew what was going to happen," Maldonado said in reference to the firing of head coach Allen Edwards. "So you were thinking about all of your options, what you might do."

The mental debate began over whether to stay or go.

Javier Turner, Tyler Morman, Brandon Porter, TJ Taylor and Greg Milton didn't hesitate. They quickly entered the transfer portal, looking to head back East, where they grew up.

Maldonado and the five other returning Cowboys -- all of whom are either from Pine Bluffs or Colorado's front range -- waited to see who was going to be the new coach. And when nine days after that final game in Las Vegas, athletic director Tom Burman confirmed the hiring of Jeff Linder from Northern Colorado a sense of stability started to emerge.

As soon as Linder finished up a conference call with area media on his decision to make the move to Laramie, he got in his car and drove along the front range for face-to-face meetings, and succeeded in keeping that core of players together.

"There were two recruiting seasons," said Linder. "There was re-recruiting those guys, and then recruiting new guys."

And the Cowboys were a hit in both. The recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the Mountain West, and 43rd nationally. But keeping that core from the team that was 7-23 during the regular season was just as important.

"It is huge that the guys have stayed," said Maldonado. "All of us are close. With the group coming in and the group we kept together, we can do some special things."

The retention of the Front Range Six was built around Maldonado buying into what Linder was selling. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound Colorado Springs native didn't take long to say yes.

"Once the tournament was done everyone knew what was going to happen (with Edwards)," said Maldonado. "So I was thinking about all my options, what I could do. When Coach Linder did come and see me, I felt that was the night I was going to make the decision that I was either going or staying.

"He answered all my questions, all the concerns I had about the future of the team and what it would look like. It is along the lines of what I want to do at Wyoming, and I knew my teammates would want to do once they got done meeting with him."

That was an important endorsement for Linder. It's no secret that the decision to stay or go would be shared by Maldonado and Hunter Thompson

"We met before (the coach Linder meetings) and came up with the question to make sure we wanted to ask and see if Coach Linder included any of that."

Besides, it was no secret to any of the returning Cowboys that Linder has a plan that works. Northern Colorado had never won a game in Laramie before he took over as the coach at UNC, and then the Bears rattled off three victories against Wyoming the last three years -- all of them at the Arena Auditorium.

That was not overlooked in the players' evaluation of Linder's coaching talent.

"They were a good team, solid and all, but it's not like they had the best athletes," said Maldonado. "The last three years we were better athletes, and they came in here and beat us every time. They did a good job of playing together and as you can see it obviously worked for them."

The Cowboys do, however, have some momentum of their own, giving that showing in Las Vegas, where they avenged two in-season loss to arch-rival CSU -- including blowing a 19-point lead with 14:06 to play in Laramie -- with an 80-74 victory the first day of the MW tournament. Then came a 74-71 win against Nevada in the quarterfinals, and the 89-82 semi-final loss to Utah State.

"That was huge for the guys who (are returning)," said Maldonado. "We know what we can do. There is a sense we were doing the right things, we just didn't get it down in the regular season.

"To finally get them done and be that close (to a championship) showed all the work we put in."

It is a foundation that Linder can build off in his first-year as the Wyoming coach.

And it is a regional foundation that stayed in place primarily because of Linder's arrival.