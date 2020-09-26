Mountain West does a reverse: 8-Game Football Season Kicks Off Oct. 24

There was never a question at the University of Wyoming.

The Cowboys wanted to play the 2020 football season, and they wanted to play it this fall -- not next spring.

Wyoming got a slap in the face when the school Presidents announced the season would be cancelled, just five days after the conference Athletic Directors endorsed a plan that the football season would not start before the final weekend of September.

On Friday, however, all that changed. The Mountain West announced it was lifting the embargo on college football, and teams would play an eight-game conference schedule -- with exceptions for Air Force and Boise State -- beginning on Oct. 24.

Air Force, which has games with Army and Navy, and Boise State, which is scheduled to play Boise State, could wind up playing just seven conference games to allow them to play the non-conference games. CBS Sports, a new television partner with the Mountain West, wants the BYU at Boise game.

Air Force will play Army the weekend of Nov. 6. That could be a good fit in that the BYU at Boise State game is also scheduled that day, which means the conference game those two teams could miss could be against each other, and the 10 other MW teams would play five conference games that weekend.

The season will end on Dec. 12 with a conference championship game to be played Dec. 19 at the home of the team with the best conference record.

There are no weekends off, which means if a game has to be cancelled it will not be made up.

"It has been a crazy 48 hours to get to where we are today but we are thrilled to be there," Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman said of the efforts in the last two days to work out details for a reduced season to be played. "We all work in this business because we love competition and we love being around young people. It has been hard, and I know I speak for coach Bohl on this, it's been a few weeks since we told those football players no, and we have changed direction and going to have an opportunity for them to compete.

"You are probably wondering what has changed. I would say a number of things things have changed in the weeks since that decision was made. The No. 1, most importantly, the one the ADs have spent, and the conference office, too, has spent the vast majority of their time working on is testing. Rapid testing is the key."

Burman said at the time the season was cancelled the Mountain West did not have a partner who could do rapid testing in all 12 markets.

And then along came Quest Diagnostics, which will service all 12 schools with a program that will provide rapid results. MW football players, coaches, trainers and other individuals who are on the field during games will be tested three times a week -- the third test coming the night before a game.

"The big thing in all of this is our relationship with Quest Diagnostic and getting the three rapid testing antigen tests for each campus," said Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson. "Without that we wouldn't be here today."

A key factor with the testing provided by Quest is that it identifies an issue with COVID at an earlier point that other tests, which provides a chance to address the issue before it becomes as big of an issue.

"The (Quest) testing has a lower level of detection versus some of the other test on the market today, and at a lower level of detection we can detect the virus earlier," said Dan Davis, a representative of Quest. "That's what gives the medical community in the conference the ability to do the every other day testing.."

Burman sounded relieved at the decision.

"I never gave up (on the idea a fall season would be played), but I was pretty darn near," he said.

Burman said football games at War Memorial will have a reduced seating capacity, and there will be limited seating in the Wildcatter, the enclosed area above the stadium seats on the east side of the stadium.

"The Department of Health is pretty clear that the outdoor events with masks are pretty safe," said Burman. "Indoor events are not as safe."

Burman said the Cowboys have benefitted because of the support from Gov. Mark Gordon, and the Wyoming Department of Health.

"It is unbelievable how good they have been to work with," Burman said .

Burman said football games at War Memorial will have a reduced seating capacity, and there will be limited seating in the Wildcatter, the enclosed area above the stadium seats on the east side of the stadium.

"The Department of Health is pretty clear that the outdoor events with masks are pretty safe," said Burman. "Indoor events are not as safe."