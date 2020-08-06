MW Fall Season On Hold Until Sept. 26, Football Set for 8 Conference Games, Option for 2 Non-Conference Games

Football is coming this fall to Laramie and the rest of the Mountain West Conference cities.

And there could be some strange twists.

Consider the possibility of Wyoming playing home-and-home with Colorado State, and possibly Air Force or New Mexico. The currently scheduled games could be considered conference games, and the additional games would fill the non-conference openings.

It's an idea that would seem reasonable to at least considered in that it would have fan interest, and would have limited travel.

What is known is that the Mountain West Board of Directors on Tuesday announced an agreement to an adjusted schedule for fall sports, which will have the 12 MW football schools playing their normal eight-game conference schedules. Each school can add up to two non-conference games. And the season would not start until Sept. 26.

Wyoming is scheduled to play a non-conference game at Ball State that day, but it would seem likely that game would be scratched because of travel demands. It could be made up down the road or cancelled in its entirety.

With a revamped schedule, it is possible that Wyoming could open MW play on that date -- or with a regional non-conference game, like Colorado State. Afterall, that would limit the travel and avoid an overnight hotel stay, and would seem likely to generate fan interest that the schools could build off for a late-season rematch that would count as a conference game.

Whether the conference and/or schools would consider that remains to be seen.

For now, the focus is on clearing up overall details on the new proposal.

But at least there is a proposal with a plan to play.

“I am excited we have a plan to move forward as a league,” Wyoming Athletic director Tom Burman said in a statement released by the Wyoming athletic department. “Our coaching staffs and student-athletes here at Wyoming have done an admirable job of staying safe and getting us to this point where we can move forward.

“But we must stay vigilant in the weeks ahead, so that we can continue in a positive direction. A key element to preventing greater spread in Wyoming and on our campus will be to wear our face coverings when near others. I want to thank everyone who has worked to keep our student-athletes and staff safe.”

There are some conferences that are delaying their football team to the spring, but that has major drawbacks, including the possibility of resurgence of COVID-19, which first surfaced in the United States early last spring.

There also are medical issues that could be created with a spring schedule.

Elite seniors could chose to opt out of the spring season to attend camps in advance of the NFL draft, which is held in May, and would want to avoid a late spring injury at the college level if they were drafted.

And an underclassmen who suffered a serious injury during a spring game could miss most or all of the season next fall because of a lengthy recovery and necessary rehabilitation.

The plan announced Tuesday was adopted to allow for additional time to monitor ongoing developments with the COVID-19 virus, but yet create an avenue for football along with women's soccer and volleyball, and men's and women's cross country to plan a revised schedule.

The hope is that by early next week the Mountain West office will have reworked the football schedule, revising conference games and also creating opportunities for teams to add the two non-conference games, if desired.

The MW still plans to play its Football Championship Game, but is flexible in the dates -- Dec. 5, Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 -- pending how the reworked regular-season schedule turns out.

The MW fall schedules for football and the other sports is subject to continuing evaluation of the virus status on member institution campuses and within the respective communities, and will be subject to directives from local, state and federal leaders.

"Should further modifications become necessary, including delay or cancellation of competition, the MW Board of Directors is prepared to do so," according to a statement issued by the conference.

Fall Olympic Sports competition will consist of Conference-only play. Women’s soccer and women’s volleyball champions will be determined by regular-season competition, while options for men’s and women’s cross country continue to be reviewed. Schedule alternatives for league play in the respective sports have been developed and will be solidified in the coming weeks.

All fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, softball and baseball has been canceled, the MW announced. League officials said the continuation of workouts/training would be subject to NCAA legislation and guidance; state, local and campus parameters; and, institutional determination. Student-athletes in golf and tennis will remain eligible to compete unattached at institutional discretion and in accordance with NCAA regulations.

“The health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, staff and overall communities remain the first and foremost priority,” said Dr. Mary Papazian, President at San José State University and Chair of the MW Board of Directors. “An incredible amount of thought and discussion from multiple perspectives went into making this decision. The modified fall structure supports the measures being taken by each of our institutions to ensure responsible return to play. We will continue to gather the best medical information available and lean on advice from public health professionals, as well as state and local officials, as we make decisions and necessary adjustments in the future.”

The Mountain West’s Directors of Athletics and Health and Safety Advisory Committee continue to meet on policies and procedures for the return of student-athletes to competition, including the development of comprehensive testing and reporting procedures, building on the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.

In addition, each game management department across the league has been engaged in evaluating best practices for game operations to prepare a properly structured environment for student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and other individuals necessary to conduct games.

“We have deliberated these issues fully as a Conference since the start of the pandemic, and I want to thank the Mountain West Board of Directors, Directors of Athletics and the MW Health and Safety Advisory Committee for their collaborative efforts during this unique time,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “The health and welfare of our student-athletes and campus communities continue to be paramount in our decision-making process. The modified fall structure as presently configured allows flexibility and time for our athletic programs to be in the best possible position to play collegiate sports this season. There is still a lot of work to be done and many important decisions to be made. (Tuesday's) announcement provides a path forward as we navigate the weeks ahead.”