No Offense: Cowboys Defense Has Been Undermined by Lack of Scoring

A year ago, the Cowboys basketball team struggled through an 8-24 injury-plagued season, losing 14 of 18 Mountain West Conference games, their worst record since the conference was founded in July of 1999.

They found themselves down to seven scholarship players early in the conference season, leaving them by season's end with a walk-on and a team trainer on the active roster.

This year, there were high hopes for a healthy roster reinforced by a recruiting class that included two of the top high school players from Colorado -- Player of the Year Kenny Foster and his summer-league teammate Kwane Marble.

Expectations, however, have not been met. With 68-45 loss to Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium on Tuesday night, Wyoming not only saw it's season record slip to 5-17, but remained winless 10 games into the Mountain West season.

And things don't figure to get any easier.

They travel to San Jose State on Saturday, the only meeting of the season for the two teams, and then finish out the season with seven games against teams they have already played -- and suffered a loss.

Oh, and five of those remaining eight regular season games are on the road, where the Cowboys have lost five of six games, and they had to work overtime for that 72-66 victory at Denver University.

The loss to Utah State was the season in a nutshell. With their shutdown defense, they went into the final six minutes of the first half trailing by just one point, 13-12.

"I thought we played some good basketball in the first half defensively," said head coach Allen Edwards. "We held them to 38 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from the three-point line. We forced them into eight turnovers. We had guys stepping up and taking charges. We had guys rotation well on defense and getting their hands on the basketball."

Well, at least they did for the first 14 minutes. By halftime, the Cowboys were trailing 25-16, en route to not only their first loss of the season by 20 or more points, but the fourth of those losses at the Arena-Auditorium, once known as the Dome of Doom.

Edwards has preached defense, and has been so focused on that aspect of the game the Cowboys are typically overwhelmed on the offensive boards because the players quickly retreat to get set up defensively.

The problem is the Cowboys scoring is down. They have averaged 59 points per game compared to giving up 67.3 points per game. The 59 points is the fifth lowest average in Cowboy basketball history.

Now, they have actually had a winning record in seven of the 10 lowest scoring seasons in school history, but this season is one of the three exceptions, the opposition outscoring them by an average 8.3 points a game, the biggest differential among the low-scoring seasons.

"Offensively, I know we have our challenges," said Edwards. "What I told our guys was I thought in the second half we let our lack of offense affect our competitive edge on the defensive end of the floor.

"I talked with our guys about sometimes we need to be willing to win a game 45-40, 55-50, rather let our offense affect what we are doing on the defensive end of the floor."

Bold indicates losing seasons

The Cowboys are looking to avoid what would be only the third winless conference season in school history. They were 0-6 as a member of the Mountain States Athletic Conference in the 1922-23 season, and 0-14 as a member of the Western Athletic Conference in the 1973-74 season.

And, of course, it shouldn't be surprising they currently have seventh worst overall winning percentage in school history, and should they fail to win a conference game they would finish 5-25 -- a .167 winning percentage that would be the fourth worst in school history .

The Cowboys are on pace to suffer through back-to-back seasons with a sub-.300 wining percentage for fifth time, the first time in 60 years.

The list includes a stretch of three consecutive seasons 1921-22, 1922-23 and 1923-24. They had back-to-back seasons in 1912-13/1913-14; 1955-56/1956-57, and 1958-59/1959-60.