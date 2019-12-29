One Last Time: Conway Came to Wyoming on a Hoops Scholarship, But Heart was on Gridiron

This is the 6th in a series of articles on Cowboy seniors who will make their final appearance in Brown & Gold on New Years Eve in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

TUCSON -- Austin Conway had a half-dozen legitimate football scholarship offers when he came out of Overland High School in Aurora, Co. The list included Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Nebraska, Rice and Utah State.

None of the schools, however, wanted him to play quarterback. He was an elite signal caller in high school, no doubt. But Division I schools aren't looking for 5-foot-9 quarterbacks.

Fortunately, for Wyoming, Conway decided if that was the case, he'd take a basketball scholarship instead, and become a Cowboy.

It didn't take long, however, for Conway to realize his heart was on the gridiron, not the hardwoods. As the football team prepared for spring ball, former Wyoming basketball coach Larry Shyatt got the call from football coach Craig Bohl to discuss an interest Conway showed in being part of the spring drills.

Shyatt didn't hesitate giving his blessing to the idea.

"We weren't going to hold him hostage," Shyatt has explained.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

Conway worked out with the football team that spring, embracing the idea of being a punt returner/wide receiver instead of a quarterback. The next fall his scholarship was transferred from basketball to football.

"I know from being out of football for that year, and not being able to compete, that was a big influence," said Conway. "I was doing a lot of football stuff back home with my brother, and got involved with his youth program. That's when I realized I want to play football."

And he has played football at Wyoming. His Cowboy farewell will come on New Years Eve when the Cowboys play Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl. He will be a perfect 52-for-52 in games played for the Cowboys since he made the switch from basketball.

He has been a factor in helping get the Wyoming football program on the upswing. They have now had four consecutive seasons without a losing record, snapping a two-decade-long stretch without accomplishing that. And the rebound has come on the heels of a 2-10 season in 2015, while Conway was spending the year as a basketball redshirt.

"Coach (Bohl) always said, `Those who say will be champions,'" said Conway. "It is a motto we bought into. We trusted coach. We believed in him and the process.

"I didn't have anything to do with the 2-10 season, but I might as well have because I felt like I had that season with the guys, and we had a different kind of chip on our shoulder."

The progress the last four years did not include that championship, but Conway and the rest of the senior class will put the final touches on careers on Tuesday that did provide a foundation of success for the Cowboys to continue to grow as a factor in the Mountain West.

Conway play significant part in the resurgence, which didn't go unnoticed. He was voted first team to the All-Mountain West team as a kick returner after returning 28 punts during the 2019 regular season for 306 yards. The highlights include him leading the Cowboys in receiving the two previous years, including hauling in 62 passes from Josh Allen for a total of 553 yards in 2017.

And he admits his flirtation with basketball because he felt jilted by football when no school wanted him to be a quarterback was a much needed wake up call for him.

"Basketball helped me grow and realize the bigger picture," said Conway. "If I was gong to play football I was going to have to contribute in some way. I looked at it that if I was a quarterback I couldn't be a punt returner, and I love the aspect of punt returns, so it was definitely a blessing."

And now he finds himself one game away from the end of the football career. As if that isn't incentive enough, the fact the Cowboys were one of the four bowl eligible teams left at home a year ago was a wake up call for them.

"This (bowl appearance) definitely means a lot more than others," said Conway, who was part of Cowboy bowl teams as a freshman and sophomore. "The guys were upset about how last year ended up. I think our guys understand that you can't put yourself in a position where you rely on someone else to make the decision.

"It's why we played with big ships on our shoulder. ... Last year we were going sneaking in. This year there was no way we were going to be left out. It was a different mentality, a different attitude coming into the season."

It served the Cowboys well. It got them to the bowl game. Now, all they need is a victory to provide the perfect ending to a season, and to Conway's football career.