One Last Time: Cowboys' Halliburton Finally Got His Day in the Sun and Was A Shining Star His Senior Year

This is the 8th in a series of articles on Cowboy seniors who will make their final appearance in Brown & Gold on New Years Eve in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

TUCSON -- For the better part of three years, Wyoming free safety Alijah Halliburton was trapped in the shadow of safeties Andrew Wingard and Marcus Epps.

Both, however, graduated to the NFL in 2019, opening the door for Halliburton, who embraced the opportunity, and by season's end had opened enough eyes that he was a first-team All-Mountain West selection.

He felt good.

But he also knows he has one remaining challenge for him as a Cowboy.

There's a date with Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Tuesday afternoon, where Halliburton and the 14 other Cowboy seniors look to put their final mark on the role they have played in reviving the Cowboy football program by going out a winner.

"We came from 2-10 to being bowl eligible in all four seasons, which is important for the program," said Halliburton. "I'm glad we were able to accomplish that. What we have done is big."

And it can be bigger by the time the sunsets in Tucson on Tuesday night.

"Going to any bowl is big, but for us, the seniors on this team, this is the big one," he said. "This is how we are going out. This is a chance for a final statement.

"We have accomplished so much. To leave this program, for me and the other seniors, we have to win this game. That is important for us."

The opportunity to be a part of what has transpired in the transformation of the Cowboys was one of the lures for Halliburton to come to Wyoming. He had "a lot of different offers" and chose Wyoming.

"I felt it was the best place for me, personally and spiritually," said Halliburton, one of 18 Colorado high school products on the Wyoming roster. "I felt it could be an environment where I could hone my gets, get a great education and play some Cowboy football."

The fact the Cowboys had endured 12 losing seasons in the 16 years, and made only three bowl appearances in the 22 years before his arrival in Laramie only added to the lure.

"I wanted to be part of the revival," he said.

And Halliburton felt Wyoming wanted him to be part of that revival. He felt like Wyoming did not hesitate at all in the recruiting process, making him feel he was a priority for the program from Day 1.

"With Wyoming, it was, `You are our guy. We believe in you,'" he said. "Wyoming was constantly telling me they needed me to come here. They really cared."

The best part, said Halliburton, is that attitude of caring never faded in his four years with the Cowboys. Even when he was a backup, he felt the support from his teammates and the coaching staff. Never once did he doubt his decision.

And then, in the second half of 2018, when the Cowboys moved Epps into a nickel back position, Halliburton went from the backup at both corners to the starter, along with Wingard.

Even with his limited role in the starting lineup, Halliburton recorded 61 tackles, fourth of the team behind middle linebacker Logan Wilson (103), Wingard (87) and Epps (63). This year, he built off the confidence that came out of his role in 2018.

He went into the Arizona Bowl ranking second in the Mountain West and 11th nationally with an average of 9.9 tackles per game. He was No. 3 in the Mountain West and 20th nationally with 59 solo tackles.

He finished the regular season with 119 tackles, including 10 tackles for a loss and two quarterback sacks to go with an interception and fumble recovering that he returned for 79 yards to set up a field goal in the Cowboys' win against Missouri.

Trying to keep up with him on the field can make a view feel carsick. He's in constant motion, and most often finds himself right in the middle of the action, whether it's going deep, cutting over to the middle of the field or invading the opposition's back field.

It is, Halliburton said, the residual of guidance he has received from defensive coordinator Jake Dickert.

"Watching film really helps me," he said. "Coach Dicker ingrained that in me. Watching fiilm helps me understand the game and play faster. Before things are going to happen, before they even snap the ball, I can see things. It helps me make big plays for the team."

Dickert showed Halliburton the way, but it is Halliburton's drive to be elite that allowed him to take advantage of the situation.

"I always feel that edge," he said. "I want to be that guy on defense that guys look to, the one they say, `Let's make a play Elijah,'" he said. "I like blitzing, going in the trenches with the big guys and showing I can handle it. Being a strong safety you get to do everything."

It is a big challenge -- a challenge Halliburton embraced and handled well.