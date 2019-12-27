One Last Time: Harshman Takes Pride In Being Part of the Rejuventation of Cowboy Football

This is the 4th in a series of articles on Cowboy seniors who will make their final appearance in Brown & Gold on New Years Eve in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

TUCSON, Az. -- The day after Josh Harshman had quarterbacked Nartona County High School to the 2014 Wyoming state championship against Gillette, the opportunity he dreamed about for as long as he can remember became a reality.

Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl offered Harshman a full-ride to play football for the Cowboys.

Harshman couldn't wait to commit, but Bohl told Harshman to take some time, make sure it was what he wanted to do, and not let emotions cloud his feeling.

Sixteen days later, on Dec. 2, 2014, Harshman made his commitment official.

Five years later, Harshman, who received a medical redshirt when he suffered a right knee injury at Missouri in the third game of the 2018 season, gets one last opportunity to make another game-day statement about the revival of football in Laramie.

On New Years Eve, Harshman, along with his high school and college teammate Logan Wilson, will be on the field at Arizona Stadium for the Cowboys' Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl matchup with Georgia State.

The Cowboys will be putting the finishing touches on their fourth consecutive season without a losing record -- a streak that started in Harshman's second year on the team -- and making their third bowl appearance in that stretch.

"Coming in that first season, the 2-10 year, being a part of that down year and now building the program up to what it is today is something pretty special," said Harshman. "I think a lot of guys here are proud of that, and not only being a part of that but to pass it on to the guys coming up, to tell them to keep this thing going."

It wasn't an accident.

There was a new life put into the Cowboys program with the hiring of Bohl the previous winter, and the Class of 2015 was his first true recruiting class. He had been hired away from North Dakota State, which in itself gave him a late start on recruiting for 2014, and adding to the normal challenge of taking over a college program, Bohl delayed his full time arrival in Laramie until the second week of January.

He wanted to fulfill his commitment to North Dakota State in the Class 1-AA national title game -- which the Bison won for the third of what was to become six consecutive national titles.

That 2-10 season was a step backwards before the Cowboys would start moving forward, a turnaround that was underscored by that recruiting class that brought Harshman to Laramie.

"After that season we all met and it was, `Listen, if we want to get where we want to go things are going to change,'" Harshman remembered. "That was a combination of not only hard work and resources we have available, but about getting the right guys to come here. It was about getting guys who are dedicated to this program, guys who really cared about Wyoming football and this program."

It was about, what Bohl stresses, "one Wyoming." It was about a focus on each player doing his part to make the team successful, giving up selfish moments, right on down to the uniforms. There is no special trendy apparel for the Cowboys. They have one uniform for home games, and another for road games. And there are no names on the back of the jersey of either.

It is part of that team mindset, a mentality that gives seniors, like Harshman, a feeling of pride.

"The is definitely a foundation," he said. "You can see how the program has changed to be a more consistent program, to be able to stay in teams with teams we never stayed in games with four, five years ago."

It's about four consecutive years of bowl eligibility, and three times in those four years being able to accept a bowl invitation. It's about having made back-to-back bowl appearances (Holiday Bowl in 2016 and Potatoe Bowl in 2017) for only the third time in school history. Lloyd Eaton took the 1966 Cowboys to the Sun Bowl and 1967 Cowboys to the Sugar Bowl, and Paul Roach coached the Cowboys to Holiday Bowl appearances in 1987 and 1988.

"Three bowl games in four years is a good thing," said Harshman, "not only the the team, but for the fans as well. It shows we are going in the right direction and can play with these teams now."