One Last Time: Nick Szpor Grew as a Person In Four Years With the Cowboys

This is the first in a series of articles on Cowboy seniors who will make their final appearance in Brown and Gold on New Years Even in the Nova Loans Arizona Bowl.

LARAMIE -- Nick Szpor showed up on the Wyoming campus back in August of 2016 as a walk-on quarterback with NFL ambitions. He was hit with a dose of reality in a hurry.

He watched Josh Allen.

"My goal was to come in, work on earning a scholarship," the Fresno native said. "I was a quarterback and the bakcup to Josh Allen, one of the most talented dudes I had seen in my how life.

"I started realizing how good you need to be to even compete. It was a hard pill to swallow at the beginning. I still had some hope I could develop my skills in a different way then he did, and still wanted to contribute to the team as a quarterback."

For two years, Szpor hoped. But he threw only one pass in that time -- an incomplete pass at that -- in the 2016 Holliday Bowl against BYU.

"Eventually," he admitted. "Life catches up to you and football is not the only important thing you are involved in, and that was the case for me. I had a lot of extracurricular activities, like FCA and voluntering."

Szpor never gave up the sport, even if he did give up the dream of being an NFL quarterback.

On New Years Eve he will be among the seniors putting on the Brown and Gold for the final time when the Cowboys take on Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

And he also carved out his own niche as the holder for extra points and field goal attempts by Cooper Rothe, one of three finalists a year ago for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the top placekicker in the country, and who has been selected to play in the East-West Game next month.

"With those (non-football interests) became so important I dropped the goal of earning a scholarship and I dropped the goal of being a quarterback and going to the NFL," he said. "That ended my junior season."

And then, after that junior season, Szpor was caught off guard.

"I was put on scholarship and I didn't expect it," he said. "I didn't want it, honestly. I felt a lot of other people deserved it more than I did. It was honestly a blessing, something nice I didn't think I needed.

"Really cool. I felt recognized, not something I struggled with, but for coach Bohl to come up and recognize me, to realize that goal even if I had dropped the goal, that was cool."

He may have dropped the goal, but he never dropped his commitment to football, even when the other events became a major part of his life. Nick Smith, who graduated a year ago, was a key figure in Szpor's maturation.

Smith came to Wyoming in 2014 Merritt Island, Fla., a highly regarded high school quarterback, who found himself in an extremely limited role with the Cowboys, but never complained, and also kept himself ready if an opportunity arrived. He could empathize with Szpor's situation, and reached out.

Smith, much like Szpor, came to Wyoming with expectations he did not meet, even though he did get into 18 games, four in a starting role. But he never waivered in his commitment to the University an an education, graduating with his bachelor's in business after the 2017 season, and using his fifth year of eligibility to serve as a reserve on the football and work on a masters in business.

"He was my best friend since I got here," said Szpor. "My first impression was funny. He was rude, I thought, and I told him that all the time. I got to know him and the great guy he is, a great role model for me."

As he prepares for that final game in a Cowboy uniform, Szpor shakes his head and smiles at the way his priorities have changed during his time in Laramie.

"I tell people that football is the worst part of life for me at the University, and it's not that bad," he said. "It is a testament how great my friends are outside of sports. How great the classes are. All the things I am involved in, I was so fulfilled by those things.

"Nick was a big part of it all because he had gone through and was going through the same thing."



And now, Szpor is getting ready to put on that Cowboys' uniform for one last time, and do what he can do to finish off his collegiate career with a Wyoming win.

"I am excited," he said. "This semester has been really hard, and the fact we get to go to the bowl game after school is over, after I am done for school forever, probably, that's really cool. That is a gift. I get to enjoy myself for a week, just the bros, one last time."