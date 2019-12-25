One Last Time: Okwoli's Final Collegiate Game Finally Gives Him a Home State Moment

This is the second in a series of articles on Cowboy seniors who will make their final appearance in Brown and Gold on New Years Eve in the Nova Loans Arizona Bowl.

LARAMIE --John Okwoli grew up in Phoenix. The No. 15th-rated football player in the state his senior year at North Canyon High School, where he was a three-star recruit, his childhood hope was to play collegiate for either Arizona State University or the University of Arizona.

It didn't happen. He never received an offer from either school.

But Okwoli, who instead became a Wyoming Cowboy, will put the final touches on his collegiate career in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium, the home of the Arizona Wildcats, against Georgia State on New Years Eve.

It certainly has been a strange route for Okwoli, whose playing time at Wyoming was limited by injuries and wide receiver depth. He received 11 scholarship offers, including Arizona/Arizona State Pac-12 rivals Washington State and Colorado, both of which withdrew the scholarships because they decided they were deep enough at receiver.

And he at one point was confident enough in offers from Wyoming Mountain West rivals Boise State and Utah State that North Canyon was planning to use halftime of a basketball game to start the celebration when he announced which school he would attend.

Instead, both schools withdrew the offers, and while the halftime was underway, Okwoli was arranging a weekend visit to Wyoming, where he eventually committed.

"I liked the people and the coaches, they were great," Okwoli said. "I wasn't able to trust many people throughout the recruiting process, but I could trust the coaches at Wyoming. They were constant with me. They really wanted me to be here with them."

And nothing changed once he signed the letter of intent.

Well, nothing changed in his relationship with the coaching staff and his comfort with having committed to be a Cowboy.

But there was a definite change in climate.

"Coming from Phoenix to Laramie was tough," he said with a smile. "I had never been in a winter like this. I came here with one sweat shirt and one hoodie. I don't even think I had a pair of jeans."

He will leave glad he came to Wyoming, but disappointed he did not perform better. He did appear in 43 games over his four years, but he only had 23 receptions for 238 yards, due in part of injuries.

"On the field on I had a lot of ups and downs, but I wouldn't change my journey," he said. "The plays I have made it. The relationships I have made her. The friends I have on this team. It's something that will stick with me anywhere I go."

What will also stick with Okwoli is that he has been a part of reviving the Wyoming program, having arrived in the aftermath of a 2-10 season. He will leave having been a part of reviving the Wyoming program, including a 2017 season in which the Cowboys finished atop the Mountain West Mountain Division.

"I came down here and I didn't know anything about the program," said Okwoli. "I do know no, that I am on my way out, we definitely left (the program) in a better place than when I came. I think the culture of winning that we have established is going to continue."

And the Wyoming finale will have a special meaning because he will get that opportunity to play in his home state.

"Phoenix to Tucson isn't that far," he said with a smile. "I'm still tring to figure out the ticket situation. A lot of people who haven't had a chance to see me play in college are going to get there. It's pretty exciting."

It adds a special meaning for Okwoli to his collegiate finale.