One Last Time: Rothe Learned to Like Brown (not Green) with his Gold

This is the 7th in a series of articles on Cowboy seniors who will make their final appearance in Brown & Gold on New Years Eve in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

TUCSON -- Cooper Rothe knows the end of his days in Brown and Gold are about to end. Tuesday's Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl will be the final time he suits up for the Wyoming Cowboys.

And when he thinks about that he has a grin on his face -- one of those "Who'd have thunk it" grins.

Growing up in Longmont, Colo., just down the road from Fort Collins, and with a grandfather who was in the first graduating class after Colorado State changed it's athletic nickname from Aggies to Rams, Rothe spent many a Saturday in the fall at Hughes Stadium, watching CSU football.

How deep were the family ties? Well, when Rothe signed his letter of intent to Wyoming, his grandfather "wore his Colorado State garb. That's where he wanted me to go. That's where my family thought I would go, walk-on or not."

But then it was Wyoming that made the push to sign Rothe, showing no hesitation to have him walk on as a placekicker, and making him feel like he mattered, as opposed to CSU, which "In the end, sent me an email that said, `you can walk-on.'"

By then Rothe had bought into being a Cowboy.

"Coming here, playing for coach (Craig) Bohl, he took me under his wing," said Rothe. "He made you feel wanted, scholarship players or walk-ons. You talk to all the Colorado kids (on the Wyoming roster). They feel like this is home. Walk-ons (at Wyoming), you get a visit, you get treated the same as all the players."

It's not out of the question that walk-on eventually gets a scholarship. In his first five years as the Cowboys head coach, Bohl gave scholarships to 33 players who were originally walk-ons, including Rothe

But then Rothe certainly has earned that respect. He will take the field against Georgia State on Tuesday afternoon having established Wyoming career records for field goals kicked (58) and points scored (334). He was one of three finalist for the Lou Groza Award a year ago. This year has been invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl. And once that is over he will continue to work on his conditioning in expectation of being invited to pre-draft camps with NFL teams.

Not too bad for a kid from Longmont, who was far from highly recruited, and who in his senior year had a slump that saw him convert only 14 of 20 field goals this year after a combined success of 31 out of 35 the two previous seasons. He converted only eight of 12 field goal attempts in the first five games of the this season.

"I had perfect expectations, but I knew adversity would come in one form or another," he said.

He did finish strong in games against CSU and Air Force, which didn't go unnoticed by outsiders, like the folks in charge of the East-West Game.

"It was big for me," he said. "(Scouts) look not at how you do if you miss, but how you rebound after you miss mentally. Being a kicker is just as much mental as physical, it not more so."

Now what is big for Rothe is to enjoy the next couple of days. He graduated at the semester, so his routine in Laramie has come to an end, which adds to his relishing the Arizona Bowl.

"The goal of the game is more a reward than anything," said Rothe. "Coach Bohl said we're going to have fun, but having fun is winning, too. ... It's another chance to go out and win a game, and another chance to play in the Brown and Gold, too."

He doesn't even mind that the game is coming on New Year's Eve instead of earlier in the bowl season.

"It's awesome," he said. "I consider it a big deal. It is more time with the team. These are guys and coaches I've been with for four years of my life."

And they are guys and coaches who are going to be a part of him for the rest of his life.