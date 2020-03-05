Third Time The Charm: Winless vs. CSU in Regular Season, Cowboys Stun Rams in Opening Round of MW Tournament

The Cowboys had a score -- and then some -- to settle with Colorado State.

It's not just that they beat Wyoming the last three times the two teams they met by an average score of 77-60.

It's not just that they blew an eight-point lead at home during the regular season, being held scoreless for the last 4:19 of that game while CSU was reeling off 15 consecutive points for a 77-70 victory.

And it's not that it is one of the oldest collegiate athletic rivarlies in America.

Nope, it was all those things and then some.

And revenge did belong to the Cowboys on the opening night of the Mountain West Conference Men's Basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

The Cowboys became the first 11 seed in Mountain West history to win a game, and they did it by 80-74 margin, the first time the Cowboys scored 80 points against a Division I team this season.

"We were able to show everybody what we learned," Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said in reference to that homecourt disappointment last month. ". . . We are still playing. Everyone (on the Cowboys roster)came out to play. They knew if we lose this is it."

They didn't lose.

Nope.

The Cowboys lived for at least one more day. They advanced to play Nevada in the second round of the tournament on Thursday night. The tipoff will be 9:30 p.m., MT.

They made an on-court statement early. The Cowboys sank six of their first seven 3-point shots. And this time, unlike that game in Laramie, the Cowboys didn't fade down the stretch. And the Cowboys were not greedy, picking up assists on 19 of the 25 baskets they scored -- one more than the regular-season best of 18 assists at San Jose State.

This time, as opposed to that afternoon in Laramie, Wyoming battled to maintain the lead, instead of seeing it slip away.

All five starters scored in double figures, accounting for 74 of the team's 80 points. And it was freshman guard Kwane Marble who set the pass, scoring a career-high 20 points, 12 of the points coming on three-point shots he sank.

Not bad for a guy who was more observer than participant early in the season. He started once once in the first 14 games of the season, and in that start against TCU in a Las Vegas tournament, he played 16 minutes. In the 13 other games he was on the floor for a total of 31 minutes, not playing at all in five of the games.

He, however, played in the final 15 regular-season games, averaging 25 minutes a game, and then stepped up in the MW Tournament Opener against CSU with the biggest game of his freshman year, scoring 20 points.

As Edwards put it, "I told the guys, `It's that time of year. You win or go home.'"

They aren't going home. After going 2-16 in the conference, the Cowboys are 1-0 in the post-season. The starting five scored 74 of the team's 80 points, all five reaching double figures -- Marble II (20), Jake Hendricks (16), TJ Taylor (15), Maldonado (13) and AJ Banks (10). They also had a season-high 19 assists, and a season-low seven turnovers.

"I thought this was one of our better games," said Edwards. "I thought we did a great job sharing the basketball on the offensive end of the floor. I thought we were connected defensively. Thought we did a good job rebounding, but the stat sheets don't say that. But I just thought our guys went out there and competed.

"The last time we played them at our place we had a 19-point lead that we let get away. But our thing to our guys was it's tournament time and let's leave it all out on the floor."

It was a night for the Cowboys to celebrate -- finally -- after a regular season they would like to forget.