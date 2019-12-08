Tucson on Cowboys Agenda? Wyoming, 6 Other MW Schools Await Bowl Assignments

The Cowboys are among seven Mountain West teams that will be informed of their bowl destinations this afternoon.

All signs point toward Wyoming heading to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl in Tucson on New Years Even afternoon. The other often mention destination is the New Mexico Bowl, but two of the Cowboys last four appearances have been in the New Mexico Bowl in 2009 and 2011.

They have never appeared in the Arizona Bowl, although they did visit Tucson in 1990 and 1993 to play in the Copper Bowl. They lost to California 17-15 in 1990 and Kansas State 52-17 in 1993, the final two games in a streak of six consecutive bowl losses.

This will be the Cowboys third bowl appearance in the last four seasons, and the third under coach Craig Bowl, which will tie the school record held by Paul Roach, who took the Cowboys to the Holliday Bowl in 1987 and 1988, and Copper Bowl in 1990.

The Cowboys are 7-8 in Bowl appearances, and since a 28-20 win over Florida State in the 1966 Sun Bowl, they are 3-8, although they have won three of the last five. The Cowboys rank sixth among the 12 MW teams in terms of Bowl appearances. Fresno State has a conference-best 28 appearances followed by Air Force (26) and Boise State (19).

Boise has appeared in a bowl each of the last 17 seasons, tied with Wisconsin for the fifth longest current streak of bowl appearances. Virginia Tech has made 26 consecutive bowl appearances, Georgia 22, Oklahoma 20 and LSU 19.

The Cowboys are among seven MW Bowl Eligible teams, each of which is expected to receive a bowl invitation.