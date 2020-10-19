Two is Company: Chambers Remains Starting Quarterback, But Williams Will Get Snaps, Too

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said he and offensive coordinator/assistant head coach Brent Vigen have never operated with a two-quarterback alignment -- until now.

Bohl confirmed on Monday that Sean Chambers, headed into his redshirt sophomore season, will open the season as the starting quarterback, but he will share time to some degree with red-shirt freshman Levi Williams.

Chambers is welcoming the chance to return in the role of the starter, which he was in the first seven games last year, before suffering a broken ankle in the Cowboys Oct. 25th game against Nevada at home.

And it hasn't been lost on Chambers what awaits him in the season opener on Saturday.

"It's been 364 days since I was injured," he said.

And it came in a game in Laramie against -- Nevada.

"When I take the field Saturday it is going to be fun, going to be exciting to get back out there with the guys," said Chambers.

Williams made one start last year, after Chambers' season was cut short for the second year in a row by an injury. Replacing Tyler Vander Waal, who has since transferred to Idaho State, Williams led the Cowboys to a decisive victory against Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

He made a strong impression, but then so has Chambers, who had been out at season's end the last two year with injuries.

The Cowboys, however, are 7-2 in games that Chambers has started -- three wins when the Cowboys initially planned to pull his redshirt in 2018 only to see him get injured on the opening drive of his third start against Air Force. The Cowboys opened the season 4-2 in games Chambers started before suffering the broken ankle.

"Both guys deserve an opportunity to play in the games," said Bohl. "They both have shown good ability during practice and last year. Sean is coming back from an injury and I think he is faster than he was. He has done well in fall camp fundamentally.

"Levi's also done some exciting things. He has put on about 25 pounds of lean muscle since the bowl game. We have two guys who have shown they can play at a high level. They both deserve an opportunity to play. How it's going to play out we are going to find out once the games are played."

They both have strong arms. They both have an ability to run with the ball. And they both have made strides since the end of last season in refining their passing.

"Back in August we sat both of them down and told them however it shakes out, both are going to play," said Vigen. "I think both recognize they are two of our better play makers on offense. We will use them in different formations and get them on the field."

There is speculation that the Cowboys could even look at having Chambers and Williams in the backfield at the same time, given the multi-talents of both. Neither Bohl nor Vigen, however, would address that suggestion.

Their teammates are confident with both Chambers and Williams calling signals.

"Both have done great things," said senior right guard Logan Harris. "I give them and coach Vigen credit. We are doing reps and there is a quarterback switch in the middle of practice we don't have to do anything different. That goes for their cadence, the way they call (a play). They have the same flow."

Chambers does have the edge of being a year ahead of Williams, and as a redshirt sophomore he was selected by his teammates as one of four team captains for the second year in a row.

"He's really a good leader," said Harris. "The guy deserves to be a captain. He plays the roll well, not just on the field, but in the locker room, in the classroom. He takes that lead a quarterback needs to take."