Tyler's Turn: Vander Waal Has Watched Cowboys Wins Vs. CSU From Sidelines In Past

LARAMIE -- Now, it's Tyler Vander Waal's turn. Now, it's Vander Waal the Cowboys are counting on to add to a three-game winning streak against Colorado State in Friday night's 111th rendition of the Border War.

Vander Waal is anxious to take the snaps.

Two years ago, he was on the sidelines in the snow-filled second half when the Cowboys rallied in the final minutes to pull out a 16-13 victory in the closest minutes thanks to a Josh Allen drive, which was given life after Allen fumbled the ball away, and a CSU player stepped on Allen's throat.

A year ago, at Colorado State, it was a Cowboys' runaway -- 34-21 -- Vander Waal watching from the sideline in the first game after he was replaced as the Wyoming starting quarterback by Sean Chambers, whom Vander Waal emotionally embraced after the game in a congratulatory man-hug.

This year, it's Vander Waal, who opened the season on the bench, but will be making his fourth start in place of Chambers, who was lost for the final five regular-season games after suffering a torn knee meniscus against Nevada.

And this week, Vander Waal is looking to build off a disappointment at Utah State last year, where a potential-game-winning drive he was leading the Cowboys on ended with an ill-advised attempt by Vander Waal to throw the ball cross field, past three Utah State defenders.

"It was a hard pill to swallow," said Vander Waal. "It was a learning moment."

And CSU will be a test to see how much of an education Vander Waal received.

"Mistakes are going to happen," he said. "You have to learn from them."

How quickly Vander Waal learns will be known on Friday night.

"He has to do it," said Bohl. "(The interception) bit us in the but. ... We ar enot a big strike team like Mike Leach. We grind things out and a turnover hurts us. Tyler is aware of it, and we have to clean it up against Colorado State."

Freshman Levi Williams, who is redshirting, will be in the wings if the Cowboys decide to try something different. NCAA rules allow a player to keep the redshirt if he appears in four or fewer games his redshirt season so Williams stepping in against CSU this week or Air Force next week, or a possible bowl opponent wouldn't impact his ability to play four more years at Wyoming.

Bohl, however, isn't making a public issue out of the possibility of a change.

Bohl was asked in his weekly media session if it was possible the 6-foot-5, 208-pound Williams could get time behind center against CSU.

"We are looking at all our options," said Bohl. "That's a legitimate question, and I am going to not give you straight answer."

Vander Waal doesn't need any explanations. He knows this game is important to himself, but more so to not only his teammates, especially the ones from Colorado who CSU showed no interest in recruiting, and the University, but most of all it is important to the Cowboys' fan base.

"It is exciting," he said. "I know it is a bitter rivalry game and how much this games means to the state and the people of Wyoming."

He learned that quickly.

"Coming from California I didn't know how much the game meant at first," he said. "I didn't know what the boot was or how much of a rivalry it was until the week of that (2017) game. It is truly the biggest game of the year."

This year it is real big. This year, a win against CSU will virtually assure the Cowboys of an NCAA Bowl Game bid, a year after they were one of four bowl-eligible teams who were left at home for the holidays.

"Losing the last two games was tough to swallow," said Vander Waal, referring to the overtime loss at Fresno State when placekicker Cooper Rothe missed the 37-yard overtime field goal and then the Utah State game. "But if we win this game an awful lot will be forgotten. Everyone is amped up."