Wyoming Basketball Brought Credibility to the NCAA Championships in 1943

The 2020 Final Four was scheduled to begin on Saturday.

But it didn't.

College basketball's national championship -- one of the premiere sporting events of the year -- was cancelled, a victim of the COVID-19 that has paralyzed the United States, along with the rest of the world.

It creates a definite void for the American sporting public, having evolved into the showcase event for college basketball.

And for that, the NCAA and college basketball fan can thanks the University of Wyoming for taking the first step in what has become March Madness in the spring of 1943.

That's right, Wyoming.

Oh, over the years, the big-name schools have had their moments in the sun -- like John Wooden's UCLA Bruins or Adolph Rupp's Kentucky Wildcats and Henry Iba's Oklahoma State Cowboys.

It, however, was Wyoming, back in the spring of 1943 that stunned the nation's sporting public, and provided credibility to the NCAA Tournament, which at the time was in its fifth season of existence and was a basketball second fiddle to the NIT.

Wyoming coach Ev Shelton was a master of the hardwoods, but also had a little bit of that off-court showmanship that set the stage for Wyoming, with an enrollment of roughly 1,500 students and a basketball team on which 11 of 15 players were natives of the Cowboy State, to become the talk of the basketball world.

The Cowboys played only nine home games during the 1942-43 season, but compiled a 31-2 record. Looking for exposure for his team, Shelton took the Cowboys on an early season nine-stop train trip to the east, losing to Duquesne 43-33 in the fourth game of the season, and first game of the trip.

They, however, then ran off a 23-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by an average 25.6 points per game, becoming one of eight teams that advanced to the NCAA championships. With the West Regional in Kansas City, the Cowboys stunned Oklahoma (53-50) and Texas (58-54), earning the trip to Madison Square Garden and a national championship game against Georgetown.

Seven times the lead changed hands, seven times the score was tied, but Georgetown was able to take a 31-26 lead with roughly five minutes to play. The Cowboys weren't shaken by playing in the Big Apple and against a team with the fame of Georgetown.

They went on a game-ending 20-3 run to claim a 46-34 victory.

They were not, however done.

Shelton was quite the showman.

At the time, the fledgling NCAA tournament was overshadowed by the long-standing National Invitational Tournament.

Shelton wasn't impressed. St. John's had won the National Invitational Tournament, and Shelton challenged the New York City-based school to a game at Madison Square Gardens with proceeds to benefit the Red Cross.

With the bulk of the 18,000 fans in attendance -- most of whom were vocal in their support of the hometown St. John's team -- the two teams were tied at 46-46 at the end of regulation. The Cowboys despite losing center Milo Komenich late in the second half, found that little extra and claimed a 52-47 victory.

They gave the NCAA Tournament credibility, underscored by the fact that Kenny Sailors, Komenich and Jim Weir received All-America honors, and Sailors was presented the Chuck Taylor Award as the best player in college basketball.

There was no encore during the 1943-44 season. Seven of those Cowboys followed up their championship season by enlisting in the military and going to war, including Sailors.

Sailors, credited with inventing the modern-day jumpshot, did, however, return to claim a third Player of the Year award in 1946.