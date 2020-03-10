Wyoming Basketball: The Edwards Era Comes to a Conclusion

When Larry Shyatt stepped down as Wyoming's head basketball coach, the line of succession seemed in place. Assistant Allen Edwards, a key part of Shyatt's staff with a strong resume as an assistant coach, a member of national championship teams at Kentucky and a protege of Frank Martin, filled the opening.

The first two years, things went well, the Cowboys compiling a 43-28 record, including 18-18 in the Mountain West Conference, and claiming the championship in the 2017 CBI.

But then. ...

While the Cowboys did become the first 11th seed in the Mountain West Tournament history to not only win in the first round, but also won in the second round before being eliminated by eventual tournament champion Utah State last Friday, little else went well the last two years.

They were 17-48 overall and 6-30 in the MW the last two seasons -- 8-24 overall and 4-14 in the conference last season and 9-24 with a 2-16 MW record this season.

The combined 17-48 record the past two seasons represents the Cowboys second worst winning percentage (.262) in the last 60 years. The Cowboys were a combined 13-39 (.250) in the in 1972-73/1973-74.

And the Cowboys were winless in nine conference games at the AA this season.

In a world where results override anything else, Edwards, one of the truly good people in this world, was fired on Monday, after his players made strong statements on his behalf in a series of weekend tweets.

With Tim Miles having pulled out of consideration for the job, according to sources close to the situation, the focus on a replacement is expected to be Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder

"I appreciate the contributions that Coach Edwards has made to Wyoming Basketball as a head coach and prior to that as an assistant coach, but after the lack of success the past two seasons I believe it is in the best interest of our program to make a change at this time," Athletic Director Tom Burman said in a release announcing the move. "We were all very proud of the performance by the Cowboys at last week's Mountain West Tournament, and I wanted to take some time to consider the future of our program after the emotion of last week.

"After considering all factors, we have not seen the type of on-court success we expect at Wyoming. We have a rich basketball tradition, and we need to return Cowboy Basketball to a prominent position in the Mountain West Conference."

In a perfect world, Burman could have made the move with Edwards and hired his replacement at the same time, but that was not feasible. Burman felt it was important to inform Edwards of his status as soon as possible so he could start looking ahead.

While the Mountain West moved its post-season tournament up a week because of a major convention in Las Vegas this week, most conferences will have their tournaments this week, including Big Sky, which includes Northern Colorado in its membership.

With Miles wanting to pursue a Power 5 opportunity, Linder becomes a candidate of interest.

He meets criteria that the Cowboys embrace -- a familiarity with the region and the Mountain West Conference, giving him an insight to what it takes for Wyoming to be successful.

He is from the region, born in Lafayette, Co. His college career was at Western State in Gunnison, Co. His collegiate coaching career began as an assistant at Colorado, and he spent six seasons as an assistant at Mountain West rival Boise State before becoming the head coach at Northern Colorado for the 2016-17 season. in between, he also was an assistant at Emporia (Ks.) State, Midland, Weber State and San Francisco State.

Oh, and the last three years, not only has Northern Colorado played Wyoming, but the Bears played all three games in Laramie and won all three games. Northern Colorado had lost six of its previous seven games against Wyoming.

There most likely will be other considerations in light of Miles' decision to pass on the opportunity, but they will be hard pressed to match Linder's resume for a school that knows the value of having its coaches understand that Wyoming is unlike other Division I schools.