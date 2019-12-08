Wyoming Cowboys Headed to Arizona Bowl -- Third Post-Season Appearance in Four Years

The Cowboys will be making their Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl debut on Dec. 31, are returning to familiar territory in Tucson. The University of Arizona, based in Tucson, and the Cowboys were original members of the Western Athletic conference, and Wyoming played in the now-defunct Copper Bowl in Tucson in 1990 and 1993.

It will be a matchup of contrasting styles, featuring the defensive-focused Cowboys and offensive-oriented Georgia State (7-5), which finished third in the Sun Belt East Division, and including a season-opening win at Tennessee on its resume.

This is Wyoming's third bowl appearance in four years, and their third bowl appearance under coach Craig Bohl, which matches the school record for bowl appearances set by former head coach Paul Roach.

It is Wyoming's 16th bowl appearance overall, the first for half of the Cowboys two-deep, which includes 22 freshmen and sophomores among the 44 position players.

“This is a great achievement for a very young football team that has a bright future,” University of Wyoming Director of Athletics Tom Burman said. “We are thrilled to be playing in the Arizona Bowl. Bowl games present an opportunity for celebration and enjoyment, but it also allows us vital practices to prepare for next season.”





And coach Craig Bohl knows the Wyoming fan base was a key factor in bowls have interest in inviting Wyoming.

“This game is a great way to support our athletic department,” Bohl said. “We have always been noted for our fans traveling. I have always been heart warmed by the number of fans who come out and support the University of Wyoming.”

It will be a game of contrasts.

While Wyoming allowed an average 17.8 points per game, second fewest in the Mountain West, Georgia State averaged 32.4 points per game.

Georgia State averaged 333.7 yards total offense, including 260.9 yards rushing. The Cowboys limited the opposition to 99.4 yards per game rushing, second best in the MW, and was No. 4 in the MW allowing 364.5 yards total offense per game.