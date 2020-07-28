Wyoming Football: It's a Family Tradition for Chad Muma

As if the fact his father, Ty Muma, and maternal grandfather, Rick Desmarais, both played football at the University of Wyoming wasn't enough of lure for Chad Muma to wind up a Cowboy himself, the commitment coach Craig Bohl and his staff made to Muma during the recruiting process solidified his decision.

Oh, he had a hand full of teams showing interest, including Mountain West members Nevada, Hawaii and Colorado State.

But when he underwent surgery to repair a 70 percent tear of a patellar tendon in April of his junior year at Legend High School in Parker, Colo., it was Bohl and Co., who never backed off the interest, which only added to that gut feeling Muma already had that he belonged in Brown and Gold.

"Wyoming stayed in touch, continued to talk to me," he said.

And truth be told. . . . it's hard to shake those family ties.

"I really love Laramie," he said. "My dad went to Wyoming. My grandfather played at Wyoming. So I grew up going to Wyoming. Going to games and seeing the atmosphere was something special. I always thought about the possbility of playing there."

Given that CSU was No. 2 on the depth chart, the fact Ty decided to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather and father, certainly made life eacy for his father.

"His mom is a Wyoming grad to, and we'd talk about it, and I was, `How am I ever going to wear green?''' his father said. "If he chooses Colorado State, how can I ever wear green? I can't do it.

"I wanted him to create his own path. If he chose Wyoming and it wasn't the right fit and didn't get the playing time, that wouldn't have been a good thing. I wanted him to find the right fit."

Ty did.

"My dad was proud," Chad said. "He was tearing up a little bit. He was happy for me. And my grandpa. ... he was ecstatic. It was cool to let them know I was going to Wyoming."

Muma hasn't disappointed -- himself, his family and his Wyoming Cowboy teammates and coaches.

He was the first linebacker off the bench a year ago, stepping in when the NFL-bound Logan Wilson, a third-round draft of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Cassh Maluia, a sixth-round selection of the New England Patriots.

As a junior, he emerges as the most experienced linebacker on the roster, the guy the Cowboys will count on to fill the void created by the depature of Wilson and Maluia.

"It's very different with both those guys leaving," he admits. "I have big shoes to fill. I have grown so much in my career from those two guys. they taught me so much about the game of football, what kind of work it took.

"They definitely laid out a pathway for me to follow."

He earned that opportunity as a sophomore, appearing in 13 games, including two starts. He was sixth on the team with 51 tackles -- 28 solo. He had 10 against Missouri, and seven at both Air Force and Tulsa.

All of that despite having been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in seventh grad. He wars an insulin pump, which he removes during practices and games, testing his blood sugar during those moments, and reconnecting the pump at halftime. HE also has a Dexcom continuous glucose monitoring system.

During games, he will have insulin ejections and drink Gatorade if needed to maintain the proper blood sugar.

“I have been playing and living with it for so long that it’s just normal to me,” he said.

But then he has been living with the Wyoming aura as a part of the routine that comes with a father and grandfather who are Wyoming natives, and wore the Brown and Gold on Saturday afternoons themselves.

"I grew up coming to games in Laramie," he said. "I'd hear all these stories about my dad's glory days. When I got the opportunity at Wyoming, it's where I felt I belonged."