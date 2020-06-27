Wyoming Hoops Coach Linder Knows Assistant Coaches Have to be Assets for a Team Success

When Jeff Linder was announced as the new basketball coach of the University of Wyoming he had 29 days to get ready for the first day of the spring signing period, which was critical for him in an attempt to get a quick start on revamping the Cowboys' basketball program.

Think about it.

The Cowboys didn't sign a single player during the fall signing period, and as it turned out they had eight scholarships available in the spring from a team that was coming off back-to-back regular seasons of 7-23 (2-16 in the Mountain West) in 2019-20, and 8-24 (4-14 in the Mountain West) in 2018-19.

So what happened? The Cowboys didn't merely fill seven of those eight scholarships, but they filled them with the quality of players that had the recruiting class ranked the 43rd best in the country -- a Wyoming all-time high -- and he was able to re-recruit the six Wyoming holdover players he felt were critical for a foundation to build on.

Well, Linder and his coaching staff, that is, were able to do all that.

Make no mistake, Linder is quick to point out that for the Cowboys to have success on the court, he has to have success in putting together a coaching staff that can answer the challenges of Laramie.

"Every job is different in terms of hiring a staff, what type of players your recruit," Linder said in a podcast with www.basketballcolorado.com. "I won't sacrifice character. I won't sacrifice in terms of how a guy can handle a ball and shoot, but you have to understand the community. The University of Wyoming is in a unique place in that way.

"In building a staff, I learned from working for (Boise State coach) Leon Rice, you have to keep the staff together as long as possible," said Linder. "With success you obviously have members of your staff become a head coach. At the time time, for the program to have success you have to keep that continuity."



To listen to the full podcast, click:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/816946/3458887

And there is a need for a staff that fits its environment.

Linder seems to have accomplished that.

-- He retained assistant coach Shaun Van Diver, who has been at Wyoming under head coaches Steve McClain, Heath Schroyer, and after a stint as the head coach at Emporia State, returned to be an assistant to Allen Edwards.

"Shaun and I were assistants together at Boise State," said Linder. "Back in the `90s, when Shaun was playing oversees we used to play together in the summer (in the Denver area). I've known Shaun since I was 18, 19, 20 years old. He loves Laramie. His daughter (Aubrey) was the Mountain West Player of the Year with the Cowgirls."

-- He brought with him Ken DeWeese, who was on Linder's staff during the four years at Northern Colorado, the last three of which saw the Bears have 20-plus win seasons. The son of a long-time collegiate assistant coach, DeWeese heard plenty of stories about Wyoming during his days in El Paso when UTEP and Wyoming were in the same conference. He is considered one of the top recruiters in the country,.

"He came with me from the University of Northern Colorado," said Linder. "He understands the league. He was instrumental in us putting together that late recruiting class."

--He hired Gillette native Sundance Wicks, who spent his last two seasons as the head coach at Missouri Western, which produced six All-MIAA conference selections.

"He has more juice than any coach in the country," said Linder. "He is a guy who grew up wanting to play for the Cowboys. He was doing a heck of a job at Missouri Western. He really turned that program around."

--And he hired Riley Grabu as the director of recruiting. Grabu had been the head coach at Boulder (Co.) High School, his alma mater, after being a cornerstone point guard for the Cowboys when they went to the NCAA's after knocking off San Diego State in the MW Tournament title game.

“Riley is someone who knows what it takes to win at Wyoming,” Linder said “He lived it and saw what it looked like everyday as a student-athlete playing for Coach (Larry) Shyatt. The hard work paid off with a degree from the University of Wyoming, a Mountain West Championship trophy, and an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. To have him on the coaching staff to where he can share those experiences with our student-athletes is invaluable.”

Get the picture. Linder wanted a staff of men with a track record. He, however, also put an importance on coaches who understand what it takes to be successful at Wyoming.

"I tried to put together a staff that really appreciates the University of Wyoming, city of Laramie and state of Wyoming," he said. "It's the only four-year school in the state. I don't think there is any other place like that in the county. Even Alaska has a university in Fairbanks and Anchorage.

"They have to try try and tap into the pride and passion the state has for the Cowboys."

Linder has pride in what he accomplished at Northern Colorado -- with reason. At a school that had enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons only once before Linder's arrival, he set a tone his first year in Greeley and then rattled off three consecutive 20-plus win seasons.

And not only did Northern Colorado beat Wyoming each of the last three years, but with Linder at the helm, the Bears won all three in Laramie at the Dome of Doom.

He does not see his mindset changing in the move from Greeley to Laramie.

"We're going to develop guys from within, scholarship guys, walk-on guys," Linder said. "We were a top 75 team in the country at Northern Colorado last season, and probably people didn't realize that my three starting guards came to Northern Colorado as walk ons initially."

Wyoming's level of competition in the Mountain West is a step above the competition Northern faced in the Big Sky Conference, but Linder feels the approach to successful recruiting is similar.

"Wyoming is a place you are not going to get 5-Star guys out of high school," he said. "You have to get guys other people overlooked or didn't see something you saw in them, and then you have to keep them and developed them."

It is a mentality that has worked for Linder -- and his assistants -- at Northern Colorado, and it is a mentality that he is confident will be successful at Wyoming, as well.