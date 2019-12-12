Wyoming Cowboys' Logan Wilson: From an Undersized Linebacker to a 2nd Team All-America Selection

Logan Wilson was recruited by the University of Wyoming with the vision of being a defensive back.

After spending his freshman year as a redshirt, however, he found himself among the linebackers that first year of competition.

Good idea.

Wilson on Wednesday was honored as a second-team All-American by USA Today, one of only four selections who did not attend one of the Power 5 schools.

Tight end Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic, and offensive lineman Kevin Dotson of Louisiana-Lafayette were first-team selections. Wilson and cornerback Cory Straughter of Louisana-Monroe were second-team honorees.

Earlier this month, Wilson was a first-team All-MW selection after receiving Honorable Mention honors last season and Second Team All-MW in 2017. He was named the MW Freshman of Year in 2016 marking four straight season earning a postseason award from the conference.

He goes into the Cowboys Nova Home Loans Tucson Bowl against Georgia State on New Years Even with 414 career tackles, fourth all-time in Mountain West history, and also fourth all-time at the University of Wyoming.

Wilson also is one of six finalist for the 2019 Butkus Award for the top linebacker in college football, and the only one of the finalists not from a Power-5 school.

More than that, his teammates have shown their respect for him, electing him a team captain for three consecutive seasons. It is not a role he applied for, but one that he is very comfortable embracing. He is not a "Look At Me" guy but he certainly doesn't go unnoticed.

It's what comes natural.

"I don't do anything out of my comfort zone," he said. "I have always tried to do the right things, even in high school. I've always had that feeling that if you do little things right that is what adds up to big things. If we do little things right it makes the team successful.

"I had that preached to me by my parents, and every coach I have been around, especially coach (Steve) Harshman."

Wilson never thought about being a team captain when he started playing football. It is a role that has evolved.

"I have grown into it to be honest," he said. "Being a three-time captain (elected by his Cowboy teammates) to me is the best award in sports. He shows the guys you go to work with every day respect your and look to you.

"I have taken to the role, relished it and grown into it. If you had told me when I first got here I'd be a three-time captain I would not have believed you. It is not who I was. I was a leader, but not a vocal leader, a leader by example."

Not anymore. Wilson is front and center. He's the player his teammates turn to. He's the guy the coaches lean on. And he's one of the regulars when members of the media are asked who they want to talk to after a game.

"When you are a captain," he said. "you are under the microscope. You want to show people the right way to do things because if you slip up and think it's okay they will think they can do that kind of stuff.

"I am always pushing msyelf to do things that hopefully the younger guys can see, and hopefully emulate within their mental game or physical game."

Wilson said the role made him a better player.

And his attitude made the rest of the Cowboys better, too.