Youth No Excuse: Cowgirl Basketball Stumbles Against Colorado State

First-year Wyoming women’s basketball head coach Gerald Mattinson knew there would be some growing pains with a starting lineup featuring senior Taylor Rusk and four sophomores.

He, however, isn’t buying the idea that youth is an excuse any longer, not 13 games into the season, not after seeing the Cowgirls, who won their first three Mountain West games, suffer a 56-49 loss to Colorado State at the Auditorium Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re not young anymore,” Mattinson, the long-time assistant of Joe Legerski, who retired at the end of last season. “We have played enough games. We have played top 20 teams. We have played on the road in hostile environments. We have to start taking steps forward.”

The last four weeks have been a stretch of frustration.

The Cowboys were coming off back-to-back wins at Air Force (65-63 on December 4) and at New Mexico (73-66 on Dec. 7) in two early season conference games, and the next night out they overwhelmed Mississippi Valley State, 96-22, improving to 6-3.

It’s been a funk since them. They lost, at home, to Northern Colorado (46-44) and Gonzaga (65-44), but bounced back with a 73-68 win over Boise State in the resumption of conference play last Wednesday only to fall flat against Colorado State.

“A lot of it is us not getting good shots,’’ said senior Taylor Rusk, who scored 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “It’s definitely frustrating.”

It’s Rusk and sophomore Tereza Vitulova combining for 26 of the Cow2girls 49 points, hitting 10 of 15 field goals while the eight other Cowgirls to get playing time combined for 23 points, making only six of 30 field goal attempts.

Now it is time to regroup. The season hasn’t fallen apart. But the recent stumble can’t be ignored.

“I want to win every game,” said Mattinson. “I wanted to win this game. I want to win the next two. I want to win the next 15.

“I told the kids, `This is not the end of the world. This is not the end of the world. We didn’t lose the world. We didn’t lose the championship today,’” said Mattinson. “We have to learn from the experience. We have to figure out who we are.”

The Cowgirls stumbled early. After opening the season 2-0 they suffered a trio of outmanned losses, losing 71-51 at Denver, 66-56 against Colorado at the AA, and then 67-40 at South Dakota State. Then came a four-game winning streak, which included those two road conference wins. There was reason to feel the developing Cowgirl roster had matured in a hurry.

The last four games, however, have been a painful reminder that nothing can be assumed.

Never was it more evident than the fourth quarter on Wednesday. Taking a 44-33 with 5:38 to play in the game, the Cowgirls were outscored 13-5 the rest of the way. They were outscored 10-0 in the next 4:58 until Jaeden Vaifanua made a layup with 20 seconds to play, and Alba Ramos Sanchez hit a three-point shot with eight seconds left.

That made the final score close. Close, however, doesn’t count. What counted is the Cowgirls went 0-for-6 from the floor, and committed two turnovers during that scoreless stretch.

“It was our offense,” said Taylor.

It was something like Quinn Weidemann, who averaged 10.2 points per game in the 12 previous games, taking only one shot from the field against Colorado State – a three-point shot that she hit – despite playing a team-high 38 minutes. It was Karla Erjavec hitting only two of 10 attempts in her 37 minutes of play. It was Alba Sanchez Ramos making 1-fo-7 shots in her 30 minutes.

“I have to go back and look at the film,” Mattinson said. “I have to go back and see how Quinn only gets one shot. I have to look and see how many she passed up, if she did pass away opportunities. I have to figure out how McKinley Bradshaw and Jade (Vaifanua, who I thought played as good as anybody the past two games, show up and go (a combined) 2-for-9.

“What is happening to us is we are not playing the pace we want. We are holding and looking, and probing too much,” he said. “We are not the kind of team that is going to be successful doing that. We are going to spend a lot of time the next two practices (Monday and Tuesday) on that. … We have to make quicker decisions so we are not holding and staring. It allows (the opposing) defense to recover. We are not getting the chance to take advantage of an overload.”

It’s about an approach on the floor – on the age on the birth certificates – that has undermined the Cowgirls efforts in recent games. And that, Mattinson made it clear isn’t the way the Cowgirls are going to be successful.