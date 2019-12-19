After announcing the 18 signed letters of intent Wyoming received on Wednesday, coach Craig Bohl said there was another commitment on the way, pending on being able to get the signed LOI from the Ivory Coast.

On Thursday, the letter of intent came through. Emanuel Pregnon, a 6-foot-6265 offensive tackle from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver has joined high school teammate Keshawn Taylor, a safety, who was among the players committed on Wednesday.

Pregnon is visiting his father, who lives in Ivory Coast.

Former Wyoming corner back Derrick Martin is an assistant coach at Thomas Jefferson.

The Cowboys, however, appear to have been thrown a curve. Chau Smith, who announced on Monday his commitment to Wyoming, received offers from Purdue and Washington State this week, and did not sign his letter of intent.

With the addition of Pregnon, the Cowboys have signed five offensive linemen, an area of concern for the Cowboys, who will return only five lineman from the 2019 season in 2020.

“That’s an important position,” Bohl said. “And if you look in the NFL where they pay money, that’s one of those positions.

With the signing of Pregnon, the Cowboys are expected to add between three and five more comitments in the second signing period, which opens in February.

Meanwhile, it appears Javaree Jackson, a senior-to-be defensive lineman, is no longer on the team. Bohl announced on Wednesday that Jackson was suspended indefinitely, and declined to expand on the situation other than to say Jackson would not be on the roster for the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl, in which the Cowboys play Georgia State on New Years Eve.

On Thursday, Jackson indicated his career at Wyoming has come to an end in a tweet which read:

I really want to say thank you to the University of Wyoming to let me get the opportunity to play football here and most importantly to attend school here. Thank you to everyone that was there for me! Best of luck to all