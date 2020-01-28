Cowboys Claim 22nd Commit for Football Class of 2020 -- 3rd of 2nd Signing Period

Tyrese Grant, a wide receiver from Dangerfield (Texas) High School became the third commitment for the Cowboys second signing period, which starts on Feb. 5. Grant is a 6-foot, 170-pounder, who initially committed to Tulsa last March but has since decommitted.

He was offered by 18 teams, including Mountain West rivals Colorado State and Hawaii, along with Tulsa, Southern Mississippi and Utah.

Grant is the third commitment for the upcoming signing period. The Cowboys signed 19 players in the early signing period.