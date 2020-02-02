Welcome to 7220
Top Stories
Write `em Cowboy
Sights And Sounds
Football

Shay Announces Commitment to Wyoming; 23rd Overall, 7th from California

Tracy Ringolsby

Connor Shay, a middle linebacker from Monte Vista High School in Danville, Ca., announced his commitment to Wyoming on twitter Saturday. Shay, who also played tieght end, is the Cowboys 22nd commitment overall, one of four in the spring class, which can sign an official letter of intent on Wednesday.

Shay is the seventh Cowboy commitment from California, the third from the Bay Area, joining offensive tackles Malik Williams of Hayward and Mana Taimain of Antioch.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Shay is a two-time All Bay Area League first-team selection.

connor
commits
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

QB/LB/K Sebastian Harsh of Scottsbluff Becomes Wyoming's 22nd Commit -- 3rd for Late Period

Tracy Ringolsby

by

TheCowboy

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Versatile Harsh Accept Preferred Walk-On Offer from Cowboys over Nebraska

Tracy Ringolsby

Spartan Effort: Cowboys Claim First MW Victory of Season at San Jose State

Spartan Effort: Cowboys Claim First MW Victory of Season at San Jose State

Tracy Ringolsby

Two Wyoming Distance Runners Claim Spot on All-Time School Top-10 Lists

Two Wyoming Distance Runners Claim Spot on All-Time School Top-10 Lists

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Shutdown MW Highest Scoring Offense; Knock off San Jose State

Cowgirls Shutdown MW Highest Scoring Offense; Knock off San Jose State

Tracy Ringolsby

Passing the Test: Cowboy Wrestlers Claim Victory at Oregon State

Passing the Test: Cowboy Wrestlers Claim Victory at Oregon State

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirl Aumni Ashby Sets Tone for Wyoming Track & Field at Colorado Invitational

Cowgirl Aumni Ashby Sets Tone for Wyoming Track & Field at Colorado Invitational

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboys Find Their Way to San Jose In Search of First Conference Victory

Cowboys Find Their Way to San Jose In Search of First Conference Victory

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowgirls Host MW Surprise San Jose State Saturday Afternoon

Cowgirls Host MW Surprise San Jose State Saturday Afternoon

Tracy Ringolsby

Former Cowgirl/Laramie High School Head Volleyball Coach Baker Joins UW Volleyball Staff

Former Cowgirl/Laramie High School Head Volleyball Coach Baker Joins UW Volleyball Staff

Tracy Ringolsby