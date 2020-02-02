Shay Announces Commitment to Wyoming; 23rd Overall, 7th from California

Connor Shay, a middle linebacker from Monte Vista High School in Danville, Ca., announced his commitment to Wyoming on twitter Saturday. Shay, who also played tieght end, is the Cowboys 22nd commitment overall, one of four in the spring class, which can sign an official letter of intent on Wednesday.

Shay is the seventh Cowboy commitment from California, the third from the Bay Area, joining offensive tackles Malik Williams of Hayward and Mana Taimain of Antioch.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Shay is a two-time All Bay Area League first-team selection.