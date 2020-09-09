SI.com
Welcome to
7220
HomeWrite 'em CowboyMen's HoopsFootballSights And SoundsWomen's Hoops
Search

Bohl/Vigen QBs High on SI's Play `Em List For NFL Opening Week

Tracy Ringolsby

Face it, out of high school, Josh Allen, who grew up down the road from Fresno with dreams to playing football at Fresno State, wasn't a hot commodity. Consider that Fresno State wouldn't even let him walk-on.

So he went to junior college for a year, and sent out letters to 100 Division I football coaches, looking for a chance to play at the four-year level. Only one coach responded -- Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl.

The rest, as they like to say, is history. Allen found himself the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and has become a popular figure with the Buffalo Bills' fan base.

Then there is Carson Wentz. He played for Bohl and Vigen at North Dakota State, and after his senior year, despite being at a Division I-AA school, Wentz was the second player selected in the NFL draft, going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The duo is still getting attention. They rank 1-2 in the Sports Illustrated Fantasy League list for quarterbacks to start this week.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

By Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final lineup decisions, be sure to check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 1 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Carson Wentz at Washington

The Eagles will be without Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor, but DeSean Jackson and the duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are enough to make Wentz a solid option for fantasy fans this week. He has also played well against the Football Team in recent seasons, scoring 18.9 or more fantasy points against them in five straight meetings. That includes four games with over 19.8 points and two last season with over 21 points.

Start ‘Em

Josh Allen vs. Jets

Allen wasn’t all that great against the Jets last season, posting just 15.9 fantasy points in his lone full appearance against them. Still, the versatile quarterback will remain a solid option when the Men in Green come for a Week 1 visit. In 2019, New York surrendered nearly 19 points per game to home quarterbacks. With C.J. Mosley opting out and questions in the defensive backfield, Allen should have no problems in the stat sheets.

Are you a fantasy football fan? If so, check out the position-by-position breakdown that Sports Illustrated offers:  https://www.si.com/fantasy

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Update: 14 Former Wyoming Cowboys Survive NFL Cutdown

Cassh Maluia, sixth-round selection of Patriots last spring, a late addition to Patriots roster, giving Wyoming Cowboys 14 alums on NFL rosters.

Tracy Ringolsby

Take a Look: TCU Cancel's Sept. 11 Game Against SMU Because of Covid-19

Several TCU players and support test tested positive for Covid-19, prompting game with SMU next weekend to be canceled.

Tracy Ringolsby

What's the Deal With College Football? To Return to Not to Return

Some college conferences are playing, others, including the Mountain West, are not. What gives?

Tracy Ringolsby

Cowboy Football Classics Saturday: Wyoming 23-3 Over Virginia 2007

Cornerback Julius Stinson and tight end Wade Betschart keyed season-opening upset against Virginia

Tracy Ringolsby

Get to Know: Kwane Marble II, Wyoming Basketball

Marble is a sophomore from the Denver area who made an impact once he got a chance to play last season

Tracy Ringolsby

Better Late Than Never: College Basketball Could Begin Play Nov. 25

CBS Sports is reporting a proposal will be made to delay start of college basketball season by 15 days

Tracy Ringolsby

Wyoming Cowboys Reached Final 5 but Prep QB Maddox Kopp Opts to Stay Home -- Commits to Houston

Wyoming was the only non-power school among the final five, and that, along with Cowboys young QB depth, played into Kopp's decision to take offer from Houston

Tracy Ringolsby

Dave Walsh Remains Voice of Cowboys Football, Hands Off Men's Hoops to Reece Monaco

Walsh called Men's Basketball for 36 Years; Monaco hands off Women's Basketball to Keith Kelley

Tracy Ringolsby

No. 5: Bakersfield TE/Dt J.J. Uphold Becomes 5th Verbal Commit to Wyoming

Wyoming sees J.J. Uphold as a defensive tackle, although he also has played tight end at Garces Memorial in Bakersfield, Ca.

Tracy Ringolsby

Decision Time Is Coming For Top QB Recruit Maddox Kopp -- Wyoming in Final 5

Maddox Kopp will announce his commitment at 7:15 a.m., MDT Tuesday in Houston; Wyoming only non-power 5 school among final 5 candidates

Tracy Ringolsby