Bohl/Vigen QBs High on SI's Play `Em List For NFL Opening Week

Face it, out of high school, Josh Allen, who grew up down the road from Fresno with dreams to playing football at Fresno State, wasn't a hot commodity. Consider that Fresno State wouldn't even let him walk-on.

So he went to junior college for a year, and sent out letters to 100 Division I football coaches, looking for a chance to play at the four-year level. Only one coach responded -- Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl.

The rest, as they like to say, is history. Allen found himself the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and has become a popular figure with the Buffalo Bills' fan base.

Then there is Carson Wentz. He played for Bohl and Vigen at North Dakota State, and after his senior year, despite being at a Division I-AA school, Wentz was the second player selected in the NFL draft, going to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The duo is still getting attention. They rank 1-2 in the Sports Illustrated Fantasy League list for quarterbacks to start this week.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

By Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at the NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final lineup decisions, be sure to check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 1 Start 'Em: Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Carson Wentz at Washington

The Eagles will be without Alshon Jeffery and Jalen Reagor, but DeSean Jackson and the duo of Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert are enough to make Wentz a solid option for fantasy fans this week. He has also played well against the Football Team in recent seasons, scoring 18.9 or more fantasy points against them in five straight meetings. That includes four games with over 19.8 points and two last season with over 21 points.

Start ‘Em

Josh Allen vs. Jets

Allen wasn’t all that great against the Jets last season, posting just 15.9 fantasy points in his lone full appearance against them. Still, the versatile quarterback will remain a solid option when the Men in Green come for a Week 1 visit. In 2019, New York surrendered nearly 19 points per game to home quarterbacks. With C.J. Mosley opting out and questions in the defensive backfield, Allen should have no problems in the stat sheets.

