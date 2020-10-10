SI.com
Cheyenne Central's Andrew Johnson Becomes Wyoming Cowboys Latest Known Commitment

Tracy Ringolsby

Having moved from California to Cheyenne in his youth, Andrew Johnson grew up wanting to play football at Wyoming.

Saturday, the door was opened for the Cheyenne Central wide received/defensive back. Johnson announced his commitment to play football for the Cowboys in a twitter message.

Andrew J Johnson@Ajohnson_9

Very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wyoming! I would like to thank @CoachCBohl, @Coach_SBMoore, @JaySawvel and @CoachABohl for helping me during the recruiting process!

Johnson is one of the elite receivers in Wyoming high school football history. His 1,115 yards receiving a year ago ranks No. 3 all-time in the state's high school history, and he has covered 717 yards in the first seven games of his high school senior season.

The Cowboys, however, look at Johnson as a defensive back. That's fine with him. He plays both positions for the Indians, and as a junior earned Class 4-A All-Star honors on defense and offense.

Johnson is the sixth known scholarship player to commit to Wyoming, the seventh known commitment overall.

image_2020-10-10_161542

Johnson was the lone Wyoming high school athlete included on the Sports Illustrated High School All-America watch list.

His stepfather, Steve Zimmerman, was an All-State linebacker at Cheyenne Central in 1990.

johnsoncommit
Football

