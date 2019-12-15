Chicago DB Chau Smith Picks Wyoming Over Colorado State and Three Others

Chau Smith, a three-start defensive back from Simeon Career Academy in Chicago, announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming on Sunday, becoming the 16th known commitment for the Cowboys.

Smith, listed at 5-11, 170 pounds, is the sixth three-star commitment for Wyoming, which also has three two-star commitments.

Smith is expected to sign Wednesday, the first day of the three-day early signing period.

Smith's final considerations along with Wyoming were Toledo, Northern Illinois, Colorado State and Temple. He also had recent contacts from Maryland, Indiana, Michigan State and Washington State.

"I'm really happy about my decision," Smith told Rivals com. "I had a great visit this weekend to Wyoming and the visit really sealed the deal for me."

"The coaching staff at Wyoming is great," he said. "Coach Rich (John Richardson) is nothing less than real and I can't emphasize that enough. I also know that head coach (Craig) Bohl has my best interest at heart. He has made a commitment to me that I will leave Laramie with my college degree.

"My family loves that and they also loved it at Wyoming and I loved it at Wyoming. Just the whole vibe at Wyoming is great and I feel I will be pushed to become a greater player and that the coaches will push me to do great things."

Smith posted his commitment on twitter:

Cowboy Commitments