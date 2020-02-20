Clemson Pays a Price -- Reportedly $1.1 Million --- to Get Out of 2021 Game With Wyoming

Clemson made official on Tuesday what WelcomeTo7220.com reported was in the works a month ago -- the Wyoming at Clemson football game scheduled in 2021 has been scratched. Clemson will pay the Cowboys $1.1 million to get out of the game, according to the Greenville (S.C.) News.

Instead of Wyoming, Clemson will play Georgia Sept. 18, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Cowboys are now looking for a replacement and would like to find a game with a Power 5 School. An interesting possibility would be USC, which recently cancelled a game with Division 1-AA UC Davis. USC is one of three Power 5 schools to have never played an opponent at the 1-AA level or lower, which led to its reconsideration of a proposed deal that was never finalized.

UCLA and Notre Dame, prime rivals of USC, are the only other Division I schools to have never played a Division I-AA school.

In light of Clemson's decision, Wyoming's current non-conference games in 2021 are Montana State at War Memorial Sept. 4, Northern Illinois on the road Sept. 11, and Ball State at War Memorial on Sept. 18. The Cowboys could agree to a Week 0 game, Aug. 27 at a Power 5 school, like USC, or later in the season.

The Wyoming-Clemson game was agreed to in 2013, before Clemson surfaced as one of the elite programs in the country. Clemson's problem with its 2021 schedule was in addition to Wyoming, the non-conference games included the University of Connecticut and South Carolina State.

As a team that in recent years has regularly been in the running for the national championship, the Tigers felt they needed to add a Power 5 school to the non-conference schedule, and Georiga is a strong rival given it's proximity to Clemson.