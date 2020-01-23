Cowboy Football Adds Commitment from Texas HS Wide Receiver

Joshua Cobb, a wide received from Wagner High School in San Antonio, announced on twitter Thursday that he has committed to play football at Wyoming. The second signing period for college football teams opens on Wednesday, after which time Cobb is expected to make his commitment official.

Wagner becomes the 20th known commitment to the Cowboys -- the first from the second signing period.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Wagner also had offers from Army, Navy, Houston Baptist and McNeese State. He averaged 24.5 yards per reception his senior year at Wagner High School.

Cowboy Commitments