Cowboy Football Adjusts Coaching Staff, Promotes Donoval to Director of Sports Performance

From the Desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie— University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Thursday two coaching staff promotions. Offensive line coach Bart Miller will now also serve as the Run-Game Coordinator for Cowboy Football, and interim linebackers coach Aaron Bohl has been elevated to become Wyoming’s full-time linebackers coach.

Bohl also Thursday that current Associate Director of Sports Performance for Wyoming Football Eric Donoval has been promoted to Director of Sports Performance for Cowboy Football, succeeding . Donoval has been a member of the Wyoming Football strength and conditioning staff since January of 2018.

Donoval replaces Ben Iannacchione, who after two years with the Cowboys resigned to become the director of sports performance at the University of Kansas.

Miller joined the Wyoming coaching staff in February 2019 as Offensive Line Coach. In his first season coaching the Cowboy O-Line, the Cowboys were one of a select number of offensive line units to be named to the Joe Moore Award Honor Roll for the 2019 season. The Joe Moore Award honors the top collegiate offensive line unit in the nation each season. Wyoming’s offensive line also paved the way for the Cowboys to rank No. 2 in the Mountain West Conference and No. 23 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 214.8 rushing yards per game. Sophomore center Keegan Cryder was named Second Team All-Mountain West and junior offensive guard Logan Harris earned Honorable Mention All-MW honors in 2019. Miller was a starting offensive lineman at the University of New Mexico during his college career from 2003-07.

Aaron Bohl was elevated from his defensive graduate assistant position to interim linebackers coach at Wyoming in late October 2019. With today’s announcement, he will become the full-time linebackers coach for the Cowboys. A former college linebacker himself at Minnesota State Moorhead from 2013-16, Bohl was a four-year starter and three-year captain. Since joining the Wyoming coaching staff as a graduate assistant in January of 2017, Bohl has worked with the Cowboy linebackers.

This past season, he coached All-America linebacker Logan Wilson and Honorable Mention All-MW linebacker Cassh Maluia. In 2019, the Cowboy defense ranked No. 2 in the Mountain West and No. 11 in the nation in scoring defense, allowing opponents only 17.8 points per game. The UW defense also ranked No. 3 in the conference and No. 11 in the nation in rushing defense, giving up only 107.1 rushing yards per game to opponents.

The Wyoming Cowboys are coming off an impressive 38-17 victory over Georgia State this past Tuesday in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. Wyoming concluded the 2019 season with an 8-5 record.

Donoval has been instrumental in working with the Cowboy Football skill positions, tailoring their strength and conditioning programs specifically to their position needs. During that time, he was very successful in helping Wyoming achieve bowl eligibility each of the past two seasons and earn a bid to the 2019 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

Donoval came to Wyoming from Louisiana State University (LSU) where he was an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for the LSU football program from 2013-17. He worked directly in training the Tiger defensive backs and wide receivers. Donoval also created and taught the speed workouts for the entire Tiger football team.

He was the head of the Polar GPS monitoring system utilized by LSU football to monitor and evaluate student-athletes’ physical activity during both training sessions and competitions. He worked with the highly respected strength and conditioning coach, Tommy Moffitt, at LSU.

Prior to becoming a full-time assistant at LSU, Donoval served as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Tigers starting in the fall of 2010 through 2012.

Donoval was a student strength and conditioning coach and mentor at his alma mater, Wisconsin-La Crosse, from January 2008 to April 2010 while completing his undergraduate degree.

He was an accomplished college running back and return specialist at Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning First Team All-Conference honors as a return specialist and Honorable Mention All-Conference honors as a running back as a senior in 2008.