Cowboy Football Classics Saturday: Wyoming 23-3 Over Virginia 2007

From the desk of Tim Harkins/Wyoming Athletic Department

Laramie – Cornerback Julius Stinston and tight end Wade Betschart made their presence known in Wyoming's 23-3 season-opening victory against the Univeristy of Virginia in 2007.

Cowboy fans can relieve that afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in the Cowboy Sports Network rebroadcast of "Cowboy Football Classics" at 1 p.m., MT, on Saturday. A key Wyoming game will be broadcast on 13 consecutive Saturdays on the CSN radio affiliates, beginning this Saturday.

The Saturday re-broadcasts will feature a pre-game segment with the Cowboy Sports Network’s radio broadcast team of Dave Walsh and Kevin McKinney reminiscing about the game followed by the original broadcast of the game and the original postgame interviews conducted the day of the game. Walsh and McKinney will also have some closing comments at the end of each broadcast.

Wyoming was led in its victory over the Cavaliers by senor All-Mountain West performers Julius Stinson at cornerback and Wade Betschart at tight end.

Stinson would go on to be named one of 12 national semifinalists for the 2007 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, honoring college football’s top defensive back. Virginia came into the game with a talented team led by All-America defensive end Chris Long, who would become the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams.

Wyoming’s defense was spectacular versus the Cavaliers, limiting Virginia to only 100 yards of total offense -- 103 passing yards and an amazing -3 yards rushing. Stinson led the Cowboy defense with two interceptions for 30 yards and four tackles.

Cowboy senor linebacker Brandon Haugen and junior linebacker Ward Dobbs recorded seven and four tackles, respectively. Dobbs also added 1.0 quarterback sack. Sophomore defensive ends Mitch Unrein (three tackles) and John Fletcher (two tackles) combined for another sack, and sophomore linebacker Weston Johnson had two tackles and recorded the Cowboys’ third sack. Wyoming’s three sacks combined for a minus -26 yards, while Virginia gained a total of only 23 yards rushing resulting in its -3 net yards rushing on the day.

On offense, Betschart caught four passes for 26 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Greg Bolling led the Pokes with five catches for 43 yards, including a four-yard touchdown reception from sophomore quarterback Karsten Sween. Sween completed 25 of 34 passes (73.5 percent) for 253 yards, one touchdown and one interception to out-duel Virginia’s two quarterbacks, who completed 14 of 29 pass attempts (48.3 percent) for only 103 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Wyoming’s running back tandem of juniors Devin Moore and Wynel Seldon enjoyed an outstanding day. Moore rushed for 125 yards, including a 49-yard TD run, and Seldon added 74 rushing yards. Cowboy senior place-kicker Billy Vinnedge converted three of four field goal attempts from 48 yards, 40 yards and 39 yards.

The Cowboy’s 20-point win (23-3) was the largest margin of defeat Virginia would suffer all season. The Cavaliers would go on to post a 9-4 record and reach a high ranking of No. 15 in the country entering the final week of the regular season.