Cowboy Football Practice On Hold Because of COVID Issues With Freshmen Players

Cowboy football has been put on hold in the aftermath of 11 cases of COVID-19 and close contacts involving Wyoming's 31 freshman players was discovered. The freshmen will not be involved in athletic activities while the situation is sorted out.

All members of the football team were tested for the virus on Friday. The football players will attend classes virtually while the depth of the problem is explored.

The positive cases involving freshman football players were detected in UW’s bridge testing program through Vault Health.

While UW’s freshmen have been practicing with their football teammates, the freshman locker rooms are separate. And the freshmen all live in UW’s residence halls, not with teammates in off-campus accommodations.

Even with that, the decision was made to suspend activity until the rest of the football team is tested this weekend.

“We are hopeful that these actions will limit the spread of the virus to the freshman football team members and that the rest of the team can resume its preparations for the shortened season that begins Oct. 24,” Athletics Director Tom Burman says. “We have been fortunate to have very little COVID prevalence among our football team until now, in part because of our rigorous testing program that began in the summer.

"Our ability to move forward with our shortened season depends upon limiting the infection, and we’re taking all appropriate steps to do so, including the aggressive testing program adopted by the Mountain West Conference.”

There have been four cases of COVID-19 detected among students -- athletes and non-athletes -- on each of floors 10 and 11 of White Hall, a student residence facility. All of the students on those floors are being told to shelter in place as well. However, students on those floors who have not been in close contact with infected individuals will be allowed to go to in-person class and leave for work or religious activities.

The actions were taken in accordance with UW’s newly updated COVID-19 indicators and tactics for Phase 3 of the university’s fall return plan. These allow for UW to respond quickly to outbreaks of the virus in certain programs and facilities at the university with targeted interventions to limit the spread of the virus.

As of noon Friday, the total number of active cases among UW students and employees stood at 164 -- 127 students living off campus, 32 students living on campus and five employees living off campus. Of the 164 total, 31 were to be moved from “active” to “recovered” Friday. Some 100 people are in quarantine due to exposure to someone infected by the virus -- 16 students on campus and 84 people off campus.